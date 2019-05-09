Democrats need to prioritize Reproductive Health Act

letter to editor stock image

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, abortion would become illegal or inaccessible in dozens of states, including our own. With Brett Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court and Donald Trump in the White House, that threat is very real. That’s why Illinois legislators need to move now to pass the Reproductive Health Act. It would repeal outdated and unconstitutional prohibitions on reproductive health care and provide Illinois residents with greater access to reproductive health care.

In last year’s election, women voted for change. But so far my representative, Monica Bristow, and other Democratic leaders are failing me. They’re prioritizing dozens of other issues over the Reproductive Health Act, and with only weeks left in the legislative session, they can’t delay any longer.

We expect Representative Bristow to stand with us and pass the Reproductive Health Act. We’ll be watching.

Margaret Powell

Alton