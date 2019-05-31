Diner delights

secret diner new logo

This old-school diner sits right on the main drag through the older part of town in this community in southwestern Madison County.

Only street parking is available, so it can be tricky to find a spot. Once inside, you’ll feel like you’re in a time warp. First, you notice the old-school black-and-white tile floors, and then the nostalgic memorabilia will start catching your attention.

Toys and other items from the ‘50s and ‘60s run rampant in this place. Tons of small square tables with chairs and several booths are spread throughout the restaurant. The walls are painted bright yellow to provide a warm, inviting atmosphere.

Walk to the back of the restaurant and you find an old-fashioned diner counter in front of the open window, peering into the kitchen.

My dining companion and I grabbed a table near the counter in the rear of the joint. All of the small tables were covered with old advertisements and a glossy finish. Our table was bacon-themed, with old ads and pictures of all things bacon; one of my favorite subjects.

There were even a few TVs on the walls in the place, airing old shows like “The Munsters” and “Dennis the Menace.” Glass cases near the tables showcased old newspapers from this community, along with music and pop culture items from the ‘50s and ‘60s.

This place is open 24 hours and serves breakfast all day. When it comes to the food, there are some quirky options on the menu, for sure.

I ordered the Mac Daddy Dog with tater tots and fried kraut and bacon. My friend went with the grilled chicken breast sandwich and crinkle-cut fries.

When my monstrosity passed through the kitchen window, a couple of patrons at the counter ogled at it and boasted of its awesomeness. I was stoked, but a little wary when I saw the size.

It was a foot long, all-beef hot dog, deep fried and served on a giant toasted bun, smothered in macaroni and cheese, cheddar cheese and crumbled bacon. I definitely needed a fork and knife to consume it.

The hot dog was super juicy and popped with flavor. It really steered the flavor of the whole concoction. The noodles were tender and the crunch and saltiness of the bacon added to everything. It’s extremely filling, but definitely worth a try if you visit.

The sauerkraut was piping hot when it came out. It was a nice side for the dog. The kraut’s bitterness cut right through the saltiness of the bacon, and it had a slight crunch from being flash-fried.

The tater tots weren’t anything special; a little too salty for my taste, but plump and tender.

Other hot dogs on the menu include the reuben dog and the slaw dog. There are other options like sandwiches, salads, burgers, a breakfast menu and even what’s boasted as old-school favorites: items from the old high school menu from this town.

Maybe you could grab a fried bologna sandwich or a chili and peanut butter sandwich, if you’re feeling adventurous, and pair it with some fried green tomatoes.

The breakfast menu is where it’s at, though. Check out a slinger or something called The 4D, a breakfast sandwich of your choice served on a grilled glazed doughnut from a doughnut shop in town.

Overall - four stars

Cleanliness - four stars

Service - three stars

Food - four and a half stars

Price - $

Any idea of the name of this gluttonous, nostalgic diner in southwestern Madison County? Scroll down to see if you’re correct.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

ANSWER: Downtown Diner, 1318 Niedringhaus Ave. in Granite City

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter