Do you hear what I hear?

Mary at the Movies

The message is simple. An inability to connect with those around you, for whatever reason, can be terrifying and ultimately deadly.

Writing a review on “Bird Box” has proven to be a challenge — on one hand, it is difficult to give enough information without giving away spoilers, and on the other, writing on the subtext and exposition of this movie could easily fill up this entire paper.

The premise is very “A Quiet Place”-esque — Malorie, played by Sandra Bullock in one of the actress’ typically “notch it up to 11” performances, has already seen more than her share of trials and tribulations in a post-apocalyptic world when she is faced with the task of guiding two young children to safety across a treacherous river chock full of abandoned boats, homicidal hillbillies, and wicked rapids.

One last hiccup … she has to do it completely blindfolded, as some demonic (or possibly chemical warfare induced) force is lurking along the wind, seeking death for anyone with whom it makes eye contact.

Relying on sound the way our protagonists relied on sight in John Krasinski’s horror classic from earlier this year proves to be unsettling and effective. Not since 1967’s “Wait Until Dark” has blindness felt so vulnerable in a thriller.

Based on Josh Malerman’s 2014 novel, “Bird Box” mostly hits its mark, due in large part to solid performances from a cast that includes heavyweights John Malkovich and Sarah Paulson, a strong soundtrack from Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor, and a back-and-forth time jump that keeps just enough ambiguity to remain interesting.

While the whole “end of the world” theme is getting a bit tired, this film relies on tangible tension and everyday scares, along with some larger questions that remain unanswered. Why and how have we become so isolated and segregated in our current society? Is it possible to get past our preconceived notions of others? And, most frightening of all, how precarious is the world we have created on what we were so sure was solid footing?

So, without revealing too much about the storyline, this is an entertaining and fulfilling story of simultaneous hope and despair, with plenty of terrifying moments thrown into the mix. If you liked “A Quiet Place” and “Hereditary,” this will definitely be your cup of tea, and “The Night Manager” director Susanne Bier has chalked up another success with this newest project.

But horror fans, be warned. The ending is satisfying, but also a touch trite and cliched, as the evolution of Bullock’s character, on which the climax relies so heavily, tries to take center stage but should have been delegated to subplot status. Count on your most fulfilling moments from the first 90 minutes.

“Bird Box" is available on Netflix.

4 stars, rated R

