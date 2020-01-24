Does anybody really know what time it is?

Geer Box

Six-year-old Marshall loves to tell time. Man, does he love to tell time. When he wants me to take Rosie and him to the “play McDonald’s” in Pontoon Beach at noon, he reminds me. And reminds me. “Grandpa, it’s 11:45 ... Grandpa, it’s 11:48 ... Grandpa, it’s 11:52 ...” And if one clock doesn’t match the other: “Grandpa, the clock on the stove isn’t the same as the one on the microwave!”

I don’t know what Marshall’s going to do when Illinois adopts year-round daylight saving time. It’s not going to happen — yet — but a bill in the Illinois House would have us springing forward one hour in March of this year. Thereafter, “daylight saving time shall be the year-round standard time of the entire state.”

Only Arizona and Hawaii observe year-round daylight time. In Hawaii, it’s not so much a big deal. On Jan. 1, the sun rose at 7:09 a.m.; it set at 6 p.m. That’s local time. On July 1, sunrise is at 5:53 a.m. Sunset is at 7:17 p.m. Hawaii is a bit closer to the equator than we are.

In the Metro East, the sun came up at 7:18 a.m. New Year’s Day and set at 4:50 p.m. Central Standard Time. On July 1, the sun will come up at 5:40 a.m.; sunset is at 8:29 p.m. Central Daylight Time. Under year-round daylight time, New Year’s Day sunrise would have been at 8:18 a.m.; it would be pitch dark when most people get up and still dark when school starts. That is quite a difference.

It could be worse. In Anchorage, Alaska, New Year’s Day dawned bright and late at 10:13 a.m., with sundown at 3:52 p.m. (standard time). Come July 1, the sun will come up at 4:28 a.m. Sunset is at 11:37 p.m.(daylight time). Talk about the midnight sun!

Proponents of year-round daylight time, including the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Andy Manar (D-Bunker Hill), contend it would be good for business, giving people an extra hour to shop (at Mom Said NO!). But what if you want to go to a Blues or Cardinals game — or have a doctor’s appointment in Missouri? Which time would be right? Missouri’s? Illinois’?

We hope that the General Assembly picks up on the proposal from Missouri Rep. Tim Remole (R-Excello). Missouri is also considering a switch to year-round daylight time ... but his proposal wouldn’t take effect until 20 other states join a regional agreement.

The worst irony of all is that the United States adopted standard time zones in 1883. Prior to that, local time was reckoned by when the sun was at its highest in a given area. High noon in St. Louis, for example, would differ from high noon in Chicago or Kansas City or Omaha, which led to major confusion in railroad schedules. Standard time was supposed to solve that problem.

With the plans for year-round daylight time, I think of the musical question Chicago asked in 1970: “Does anybody really know what time it is?

“Does anybody really care?” (Except Marshall.)

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter