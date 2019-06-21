Don’t let our vigilance recede with the water

letter to editor stock image

Send your letters to fredpollard@advantagenews.com

As the 2019 floodwaters begin to recede in the Riverbend area, our reaction is one of relief, followed by sobering thoughts of the magnitude of cleanup involved in homes, businesses, roadways and communities.

Another sobering concern is the impact of flooding near coal ash ponds. There are four unlined coal ash ponds at the retired Dynegy/Vistra Wood River Power Station along the Mississippi River. A byproduct of burning coal, the ash contains toxic pollutants that can leak into surrounding groundwater in unlined ponds and have serious health and environmental impacts. During a flood, water percolates into the ground and the groundwater table is raised. The groundwater can rise into unlined coal ash ponds, and the toxins inside can leach out.

Coal plants locate near rivers, using the availability of large amounts of water for electricity production. A benefit for industry, this can be a recipe for environmental disaster, as proven in recent severe weather events such as hurricanes and flooding, resulting in coal ash spilling into rivers.

Illinois, however, has taken steps to ease our concerns. The state legislature recently passed Senate Bill 9, and it awaits the governor’s signature. This bill charges the IEPA (Illinois Environmental Protection Agency) with establishing closure requirements and procedures, while conducting oversight on such closures. It also ensures that coal plant owners cannot pass along the cleanup costs to taxpayers.

As a lifelong resident of this area, where industry founded our community, my dream for our future generations is that clean energy sources can be developed, along with good-paying jobs in those fields. I hope the Riverbend can be a source of clean air and water, and a recreational and wildlife destination for residents and tourism. It is only with our vigilance that this dream can become a reality.

Sandy Crawford

Godfrey