Don't force students to pray

I have a feeling that people’s political views affect the way they interpret the Constitution. Being a libertarian and a Christian, I am appalled to see people wanting their religious beliefs enforced in public schooling.

Religion has its place in the churches. If you allow one religion taught in public schools, then why not teach all of them? Would you want Islam taught to your kids without your consent? Nobody is disallowed to pray by themselves anywhere they want. The freedom of religion is also other’s freedom from religion.

Ryan Hurt

Granite City