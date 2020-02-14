Doughnut deviancy

This quirky doughnut shop started in the St. Louis market in 2013, but an expansion to this central Madison County community has made these popular delicacies handy for the Metro East masses.

The shop opened in July in a new shopping center in this town. Unfortunately, it’s a little hidden. It’s sandwiched between two restaurants but doesn’t have a sign visible from the main road passing the center.

Look for the blue-sprinkled painting on the window. The shop’s name is visible on the door once you’re in the big paved parking lot. The shop itself is long and narrow.

Enter and you’ll see a large wooden counter to the right. Other than that it’s open, with concrete floors and a cooler with cold drinks along the back wall. It’s carryout only.

Coffee is near the entrance on the counter and you’ll notice racks of the delicious doughnuts behind the counter. At the far end of the counter is a glass case showcasing the crazy creations. Some of them rotate month to month, so it’s always good to see what’s available.

The service is friendly and informative, so ask questions about the specials. They are always made from scratch, fresh and delicious.

Every Thursday through Sunday a really weird signature creation is available. These can be sweet or savory and can be collaborations with other restaurants. In the past there have been creations like a crab rangoon doughnut, ones with pulled pork or brisket and more. I tried a Monte Cristo doughnut here once: raspberry-filled and topped with a piece of ham and Swiss cheese, no icing.

I went with seven choices on my recent visit; some old standbys and some February creations. Here’s my rundown:

Dreamsicle — This is special for the month; a cake doughnut with orange icing and orange sprinkles. It is indeed doughy and creamy like a Dreamsicle. It practically melted in my mouth: phenomenal.

Ding Dong — Another special for the month, the ding dong doughnut is just what it sounds like. This dense chocolate pastry is filled with white icing, capturing the tribute to the classic Hostess dessert. It has the signature white icing swirl on top of it, like a Hostess cupcake.

King Cake — This Mardi Gras-themed cinnamon roll is topped with white icing and the classic tri-color sprinkles of purple, green and yellow. Moist and doughy with a strong cinnamon flavor, it’s extremely good — pretty standard for a cinnamon roll, and luckily there’s not a baby hidden inside.

Maple Bacon — This is a staple here and a destination doughnut. It’s a classic, topped with a sensationally creamy maple icing and sprinkled with a plethora of real bacon pieces. The taste pops so much on this masterpiece; very addicting.

Fat Elvis — The Fat Elvis is on special and a true ode to the king of rock n’ roll. It’s a banana cream-filled doughnut topped with peanut butter icing and chocolate sprinkles. It’s huge, but disappointingly faint in the peanut butter and banana tastes. I expected it to pop more in flavor, like others here.

Cookies and Cream — This chocolate cake doughnut is in regular rotation. It’s topped with vanilla icing and chocolate cookie crumbles. It kind of tastes like a giant Oreo cookie. This is a must try for chocolate lovers.

Gooey Butter — Like the maple bacon, the gooey butter is a destination doughnut. In regular rotation, this moist cake doughnut melts in your mouth. It’s topped with gooey butter icing and powdered sugar and offers that classic gooey butter cake taste and texture. If you’re a fan of the delectable cake, this is for you.

Overall - five stars

Cleanliness - four and a half stars

Service - four and a half stars

Food - five stars

Price - $$

Any idea of the name of this doughnut shop in central Madison County? Scroll down to see if you’re correct.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

ANSWER: Strange Donuts, 2323 Plum St. in Edwardsville

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter