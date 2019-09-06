Down-home delights

secret diner new logo

Driving the speed limit, you could overlook this restaurant in southeastern Madison County if it wasn’t for the hand-lettered sign at the side of the road. The two-year-old eatery could be mistaken for a produce stand (which it was at one time) or a woodcrafter’s shop (which it was at another time).

The small reddish-brown building seems larger on the inside, thanks to its predominantly white décor. It made me think of the sun porch of my grandmother’s home in Arkansas, with cheerfully mismatched wooden chairs and tables all around. There’s even a children’s table, which was being used as the test track for a little boy’s race car when I visited.

Scattered throughout are other down-home touches, including a striking red stoneware canister sporting a bright purple cow, and two large clocks, both of which were literally frozen in time.

This is one place you want to linger. As grandma would say, “Take your time. Don’t gulp your food so fast.” Another delightful touch — the restroom doors are marked “Ladies” and “Family.”

The menu is so simple, the vast majority of it is written on a small blackboard; I almost ordered the breakfast specialty of biscuits and gravy ($4.99) before the cheerful young woman behind the counter showed me the lunch menu. There are several options among sandwiches, soups and salads; if you’re undecided, you can pick any two of them for $9.99. I chose the fruited chicken salad sandwich on a croissant with cheddar broccoli soup as its side.

Both arrived within three minutes of my order, accompanied by a Mason jar full of unsweetened iced tea with lemon (and free refills).

The fruited chicken salad was the way grandma would have made it, with ample quantities of raisins, celery and walnuts. It provided the right contrast to the mild, tender chicken. The soup was piping hot, with bright shreds of sharp cheddar atop.

Both arrived with a pickle spear and wavy potato chips, which were just enough.

This restaurant’s menu may be simple, but that’s not the case when it comes to desserts. From a classic cupcake at $1.25 to increasingly lavish cupcakes, gooey butter cakes, cheesecakes and turtle brownies ($4.95 and up), the selection fills a large refrigerated case alongside the counter. That gives me a great excuse to come back some morning or afternoon soon.

I noticed a large display of handmade candles right behind where I was seated; I’m curious to sniff the fragrances inside. They look like something grandma would have made (had she made candles).

Maybe the only knock is this place is only open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Overall: 5 stars

Cleanliness: 5 stars

Service: 5 stars

Food: 5 stars

Price: 4 stars

Any idea of the name of this country café in southeastern Madison County? Scroll down to find out.

ANSWER: Taste of Country, 4200 Hanfelder Road in Granite City