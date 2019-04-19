Down on the farm

secret diner new logo

I traveled to a pretty cool place in southeastern Madison County for my latest stop.

This restaurant really focuses on the farm-to-table concept. They use local, natural ingredients in their menu options, and I applaud them for that. Even when it comes to their drinks, they offer local craft beers and sodas.

Unfortunately, the large brick building is a little hidden when you come down the main drag through town. It sits back off the road, up a hill and shares a large paved parking lot with a hotel. Once you drive up the hill, you’ll see the restaurant with the name prominently displayed out front.

You enter on the side. A vestibule opens up into the hostess area. You’ll get the idea of the awesomeness of this place when you see the glass cases on display near the hostess station featuring a plethora of gorgeous homemade pies. It will have your belly rumbling before you even sit down.

The hostess will seat you in one of the two big, open dining areas. The dining rooms are decorated with hardwood floors, booths along the walls and square and rectangular wooden tables with red metal chairs. A counter sits along the front wall of the first dining room with craft soda and beer coolers behind it, along with a giant chalkboard menu.

There is a big television hanging on the wall in the front dining room, which was featuring sports on my visit. Lots of old black-and-white family pictures adorn the walls, too. This place just has a very homey, family feel.

The second dining area is set up for their famous buffets. They offer lunch and dinner buffets every day and a brunch buffet on Sunday. I’ll have to test one of them out when I return.

I ordered off the main menu on my recent visit and loaded up. I went with an appetizer of chicken and waffle bites and a main course of lobster mac and cheese, which was accompanied by a house salad.

The salad arrived first and was huge. I went with the house dressing, a garlic ranch. The salad had real bacon crumbled on it, along with croutons and shredded cheddar cheese.

Everything was so fresh on the salad, including the croutons. The dressing was so creamy with a healthy blast of garlic flavoring to boot.

Part two of the meal was the chicken and waffle bites off the appetizer menu. It included four mini buttermilk waffles with large golden brown chicken strips on each one. The dish also included pecans, butter and syrup.

The chicken was succulent as heck and the breading offered a tremendous crunch. Throw in the richness of the syrup and fluffiness of the waffles and it was an all-star. I believe chicken and waffles are the peanut butter and jelly of the 21st century.

Finally it was time to delve into the lobster mac and cheese. There were chunks of lobster throughout the pasta, along with a big lobster tail for garnishing protruding from it. It was served in a skillet with breadcrumbs sprinkled on top. It looked amazing before I ever took a bite.

There was a nice crust on the edges and top of the mac and cheese with piping hot, fat and tender spiral noodles hiding underneath. The cheese was so creamy and rich in flavor, accompanied with the strong richness of the lobster. It fills you up quickly. I had leftovers.

As for the rest of the menu, there is plenty with apps, soups and salads, pastas, burgers sandwiches, tacos, steaks and chicken options, including their famous pressure-fried chicken.

I really wish I would have had room for one of the delectable pies, which include yummy options like Snickers, Reese’s peanut butter, strawberry cheese and triple berry, among others.

Any idea of the name of this family joint in southeastern Madison County? Scroll down to see if you’re correct.

Overall - four and a half stars

Cleanliness - four and a half stars

Service - four stars

Food - five stars

Price - $$

ANSWER: Urban Farmhouse Eatery & Pie Co., 15 Central Blvd. in Highland