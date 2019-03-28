Drug court visit proves to be an emotional experience

Scott Smallie Knogl

According to the U.S. Department of Justice and the Bureau of Justice Assistance, adult drug courts employ a program designed to reduce drug use relapse and criminal recidivism among defendants and offenders through assessments, judicial interaction, monitoring and supervision, sanctions and incentives, treatment, and rehabilitation services.

Family drug courts emphasize treatment for parents with substance use disorders to aid in the reunification and stabilization of families affected by parental drug use. These programs apply the adult drug court model as well. Program goals include helping the parent to become emotionally, financially, and personally self-sufficient; promoting the development of parenting and coping skills adequate for serving as an effective parent; and providing services to their children.

Drug court graduation was a program of special interest to my close friend, Madison County Board member Helen Hawkins, who unfortunately passed away in September 2018 before she could attend. She would prepare letters of congratulations for each of the graduates and would often be present at the ceremony. I contacted Judge (Kyle) Napp’s office and asked if I could bring her letters.

I had accompanied Helen to the Justice Center earlier in August for a tour of the building, so I was very interested to see and experience the drug court graduation program as well. At that time, in August, John Rekowski invited Helen and other members of the board to tour the center with the purpose of pointing out the importance of its many functions and services. It wasn’t long before Judge Napp’s courtroom filled to standing-room only.

Sitting across from the graduates were Judges Dave Hylla, Rich Tognarelli, David Dugan, Bill Mudge and Stephen Stobbs. Also in the courtroom to honor these 11 graduates were their probation officers, sheriffs, their public defenders, and the police officers who had arrested them. It was impressive to see the number of public officials taking time out of their schedules to be present for this moment. Seated also were the graduates’ many family members, friends, and several children all cheering loudly as they received their diplomas.

As each were introduced by their first names, a PowerPoint screen displayed a photo of them at the time of their arrest. The courtroom fell suddenly silent. Then, just as quickly, the screen changed to photos of how they appear today. Applause and shouts filled the room. As they approached the podium and were handed their graduation certificates by Judge Napp, they were asked to speak.

One after the other, they faced the packed courtroom. With their diploma in hand, they expressed their gratitude to the people who believed in them, encouraged them, and made them feel that they were worthy of love and help.

I wish to thank Judge Napp and her office for their dedication to drug court and the many lives that have been changed and celebrated. As a member of the American Association of University Women, we are honored to have her as a member and speaker. We appreciate the hard work she does for Madison County, her commitment to drug court, and the individuals who succeed each year in graduating.

Linda Knogl is president of the American Association of University Women’s Alton-Wood River Branch.