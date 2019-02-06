Embracing arms control in the era of high-tech warfare

letter to editor stock image

While technology has made our lives better in many ways, it’s also made it possible for humanity to destroy itself more easily.

The adoption of technology for use in war means we must find a way to control its more destructive side. However, we’ve made that complicated in recent years.

Since the beginning of nuclear weapons in World War II, they’ve struck fear into all who know of their nature. Arms control, or international law, played a key role in reducing the number of nuclear weapons over the years. Since the Cold War, the United States and Russia (in its Soviet and post-Soviet forms) have worked together to eliminate much of the world’s nuclear arsenal. This approach can be seen in the 1960s, when President Lyndon Baines Johnson signed the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. This treaty committed the signing nations to work for the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons. The trend of applying arms control to the problems of nuclear arms continued in 1972 under President Richard Nixon with the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty, which limited the number of ABM systems each country could possess. The INF treaty, which eliminated all nuclear and non-nuclear weapons within the range of 500 to 1,000 kilometers, was a 1987 treaty signed by President Ronald Reagan. Other presidents added to our nuclear security: the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (President George H.W. Bush), Strategic Offensive Reductions Treaty (George W. Bush), and the New START and Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action Treaties (Barack Obama).

Although nuclear weapons are horrific, the battlefield will grow even more dangerous in the years to come. Writer Michael T. Klare outlined these new technologies in his story “The Challenges of Emerging Technologies.” The future of warfare means using artificial intelligence, autonomous weapons systems, hypersonic weapons, and cyberattack. Artificial intelligence can be embedded in machines with the ability to respond to stimuli. Some worry that machines will incorrectly respond to stimuli and take actions that escalate hostilities. Autonomous robotic weapons systems operate without human intervention. Such machines aren’t capable of distinguishing between combatants and civilians and this threatens international humanitarian law, which requires armed personnel distinguish between combatants and non-combatants. Hypersonic weapons travel close to the speed of sound, and this also presents challenges to arms control. Anti-missile systems that work against conventional missiles won’t work against hypersonic versions. This would give anyone who possesses them an advantage in a first attack situation. Through cyberattacks, a country could disable another country’s command-and-control systems and give that country an advantage in a first attack.

Renaissance thinker Hugo Grotius wrote on a world governed by law. He said in “Prolegomena” that a common law existed among nations that could be discovered through human reason, or what might be termed natural law. He also stated in “Prolegomena” that throughout the Christian world he saw a real lack of restraint when it comes to war that even barbarian nations should be ashamed of.

When individual nation-states embrace arms control, they are following the lead of Grotius, natural law, and the Renaissance. However, we’ve seen something different as of late. President Donald Trump has retreated from the idea of international law in leaving the Paris Climate Accords and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. He also led the country out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty and said he’s open to letting the New Start Treaty expire.

However, the abandonment of the idea of order through international law goes back further than Trump. We can’t ignore President Barack Obama’s illegal drone attacks, President George W. Bush’s abandonment of Nixon’s ABM Treaty and his unilateral and illegal war in Iraq, and President Bill Clinton’s extension of the North Atlantic Treaty Alliance into eastern Europe. Clinton’s extension went against the promises of George H.W. Bush and Secretary of State James Baker to both Mikhail Gorbachev and Boris Yeltsin that NATO would not be extended into Eastern Europe. The extension allowed an authoritarian like Vladimir Putin the opportunity to spread paranoia about his country being surrounded.

The Renaissance, Grotius’ era, represented a rebirth of learning and reason in the Western world after the Dark Ages. However, recent trends represent the abandonment of the spirit of the Renaissance — humanity’s ability to solve problems through reason. Technology has made many weapons too deadly for them not to be controlled by force of international law. The thoughts of arms control professionals like Klare — a fellow at the Arms Control Association — should be the guide that keeps alive the spirit of Hugo Grotius.

Right now, we seem to be drifting into bliss and not thinking about the lack of order in the world. However, social movements — for civil rights, labor rights, social security, consumer protection, environmental protection, and the abolition of slavery — have changed our country for the better in the past. When will a movement emerge that engages the public in the need for quality arms control? When will someone, or a group of people, encourage us to change the course?

