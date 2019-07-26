Enchilada enchantment

secret diner new logo

A trip to the southwest corner of Madison County took me to a neighborhood bar that’s been an institution in this community since the early 1950s.

This joint sits right along the road through the older downtown area of this city. It’s a little bit away from the busier downtown area, in a residential section, and it doesn’t look like much has changed since its opening.

There are a couple of small tables on the concrete area in front of the building. Walk inside and you quickly see it’s in need of updates, with old tile floors and a vintage wooden bar with swivel chairs and stools on the front wall.

A slew of small red metal tables are pushed together in the middle of the room, and wooden booths line the wall opposite of the bar. There are also several high tables near the bar.

Besides the beer garb behind the bar, as you start paying attention to the wall adornments, there is plenty of history here. Tons of pictures of community members, dating back to the inception of this place, fill one wall. By the front door there is even a banner commemorating a visit from former heavyweight champion boxer Evander Holyfield, with his picture included.

There’s also an old school bowling alley game near the entrance, a dartboard and some video gaming machines.

Several TVs hang on the wall, and most were broadcasting an afternoon Cardinals game when my buddy and I stopped for lunch.

To order your food, walk to the open window peering into the kitchen. The kitchen is small and not very fancy. One of the workers walks you through the menu and steers you in the right direction. The service is super friendly here.

I ordered fried mushrooms and their homemade enchiladas — one chicken and one beef. The enchiladas were accompanied by beans and something called fideo, essentially Mexican spaghetti.

My dining companion selected two chicken tacos and a chicken enchilada. Mexican fare is the expertise here.

We sat at the bar, and I ordered a Blue Moon to pass the time. They had several options on tap, including 4 Hands chocolate milk stout, which impressed me for a place this small. There was also a plethora of liquor options.

When the food arrived, I tested out the fideo first, which was cut spaghetti served with Ro-Tel. It was really good, tasting similar to Spanish rice, but with a unique texture and appearance. I really liked it.

I wish I could say the same for the beans, which were devoid of flavor, even with the cheese melted on top. I was disappointed in them, but that was the end of my disappointment.

The mushrooms were enormous and served with ranch for dipping. They were pretty standard bar fare — nothing special, but still extremely tasty.

Then I got to the enchiladas and my, oh my. The chicken enchilada was scrumptious. It was piping hot and swimming in cheese. The chicken was so succulent, topped with fresh green onions and chock full of corn. Everything was so tender and popping with flavor. I was stoked in my discovery of this treasure.

The beef enchilada was much the same, with the green onions, corn and cheese, but didn’t quite meet the destination-dish awesomeness of the chicken enchilada.

My dining companion was equally as impressed with his chicken enchilada and was also smitten with his chicken tacos. You can get them served hard or soft; he chose soft.

Other options here are cod and catfish nuggets, burgers, Italian beef, a pork tenderloin sandwich, a Philly sandwich in the beef or chicken variety, chicken wings and several other choices.

Any idea the name of this old school neighborhood bar and grill in southwest Madison County? Scroll down to see the answer.

Overall - three and a half stars

Cleanliness - two stars

Service - four and a half stars

Food - four and a half stars

Price - $

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

ANSWER: Ernie & Annie’s Tavern, 935 Niedringhaus Ave. in Granite City