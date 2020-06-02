Ending racism, one person at a time

letter to editor stock image

Yes, the last few days have been harsh. Minneapolis is a big city but very much a small town. I have stood on the corner where Mr. Floyd was killed, shopped on Lake Street, and attended programs at the Native American Center. While I have come to expect continuing issues of injustice towards Black and Brown people in the USA of today, little would I expect such violence from the people of Minnesota. It got me thinking, and then I got angry. These protests now spreading around the world are not in honor of Mr. Floyd nor recognition of a need and willingness to change the systematic racism we live with every day.

People of all racial and ethnic identities are tired of the hate and want change. Just as clearly, there are people whose lives revolve around perpetuating that hate, and they have been given permission to do so openly. For the last few months, everyone has been quarantined with fear and anger. Without the calming, supportive, and definitive action on the part of our national leadership, where does one turn? Railing against a virus is merely spitting in the wind, something a well-placed mask prevents. So how does one find release? Co-op the righteous indignation over weeks, decades, and centuries of brutality and lash out against one's demons. Escalate events and tensions with the pent-up venom of uncertainty.

When it comes time to try to understand what is going on or to explain it to young people, we all can use a bit of help. The National Museum of African American History and Culture is stepping into that space and offering assistance (https://nmaahc.si.edu/learn/talking-about-race). The first step they suggest is to consider personal reflections on race.

I can't recall a time when I didn't know I was a Black girl. My parents equipped my sister and me with the tools to survive and thrive including self-acceptance and pride. Until my early teens, I lived in a city full of ethnicities and ethnic enclaves. I was fascinated by the foods and the differing cadences of speech, but I was not overly occupied with those differences. After all, my father was tall, my mother was not, my sister was thin and athletic, and I was me. There were people in my sphere with mental and physical needs different than my own. My extended family covered the spectrum from nearly white to black as night.

It confused me when people seemed to add weight to the color or lack thereof of one's skin or hair. Not until we moved to the Minneapolis suburbs was I confronted with the ignorance of racism. In a junior high lunch line, a young man turned to me and said, "God must have left you in the toaster too long." My reply included an imagined bleach pot and a scoff at his rudimentary attempt to insult me. When my social studies teacher gave a family tree assignment and quietly told me it would be alright if I could only do two of the six generations assigned, I didn't understand. I could have told him the names and stories about my great-great-grandparents standing right there. When I asked my mother why he said that, her reply was probably the first time I recall the adage, "They will always let you know you are Black," referring to the microaggressions of everyday life as a person of color in the United States. It was also the first time I recall acknowledging the need to be better, faster, smarter.

So, my friends, I invite you to reflect on your racial/ethnic perceptions; start a conversation; consider how you might help make a change; and, instill equity and inclusion throughout your family, circle of friends, organizations, workplaces, and community. Honor the sacrifice of Mr. Floyd and countless others by radically taking action, one conversation, one person at a time.

Best regards,

Reneé B. Johnson

Alton