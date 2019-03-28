Enough is enough on taxes

letter to editor stock image

Aren’t we taxed enough already? I think so. The city of Wood River disagrees, however. They want to tax us even further. They want our sales tax rate to soar to the highest in the county. We must stand up and say that enough is enough. We can’t afford this. We are stretched too thin as is. Politicians refuse to make the hard decisions; they will raise taxes at the drop of a hat, though. Why? Why do they want more of our hard-earned money with no guarantee of what it will be used for? Why can’t we keep our money and invest it in the community and our homes? Vote “no” on April 2 and keep your money in your pocket.

Scott M. Miner

Former Wood River councilman