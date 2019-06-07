Entry leaves franchise in ashes

Often, long-running television series will offer their stars the opportunity to “try their hand” at directing episodes once it is obvious the show is winding down and there is nothing to lose.

When it comes to a big budget franchise like the X-Men, allowing screenwriter and producer Simon Kinberg to also direct “Dark Phoenix” (his directorial debut) may prove to be the final nail in the coffin of the mutant superhero chronicles.

In one of the most popular X-Men storylines of its nearly 60-year history, the “Dark Phoenix” saga involves team member Jean Grey’s fall from grace and rise to unimaginable power, resulting in her ultimate self-destruction. An attempt at an adaptation to the big screen failed with many fans in 2006’s “X-Men: The Last Stand,” and “Dark Phoenix,” the 12th film in the series, reboots the tale to arguably even less success.

To some extent, the fault lies with the franchise itself. There have been so many alternate timelines, along with multiple reinventions and recasting of characters (Sabretooth, Colossus, William Stryker), that chronological inconsistencies and shortcomings in character development have become almost expected. To be frank, the recasting of the team as its younger counterparts in recent films has sometimes been a downright mess.

Sophie Turner does the best she can with lackluster dialogue and actually shines as Jean/Phoenix, but the rest of the cast, including accomplished veterans Michael Fassbender (Erik/Magneto) and Jennifer Lawrence (Raven/Mystique), just appear bored with it all. It almost seems Kinberg is acknowledging the fatigue when his dialogue involves Erik telling Charles, “You’re always sorry, there’s always a speech, and nobody cares anymore.”

Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine is sorely missed, as even with the weaker entries, he is able to draw a certain level of fun and frivolity that helps you look past plot holes and development missteps.

Much of the emotionally charged and moving events in the book series are sucked dry of real impact by a disinterested cast and Kinberg’s weak writing. Even the death of a beloved character fairly early in the film seems surprisingly “ho-hum” when it happens.

An action-focused final act proves a redemption (somewhat) from a droning first hour, with grand visuals up to par with the best battle sequences from the best superhero movies of late, but it’s not enough to save what ends up being an apathetic film. The “good-muties-and-bad-muties-unite-to-fight-a-bigger-threat” plot has been beaten to death in nearly every previous X-Men entry, but Kinberg nonetheless pulls it out of the hat once more.

In the end, it is up to next year’s “The New Mutants” to ensure the once wildly popular franchise goes out with a bang instead of a whimper. As it stands, “Dark Phoenix”’s burn could very well leave it in ashes. Considering the epic source material from which it had to work, that is a real shame.

Now that Walt Disney Studios has acquired Fox, it will be interesting to see where the X-Men go from here.

“Dark Phoenix” is playing at AMC Showplace Edwardsville and AMC Classic Eastgate.

Rated PG-13, 2 stars

