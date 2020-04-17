Environmental activism in the coronavirus era

letter to editor stock image

“You sit down to dinner, and life as you know it ends.” — Joan Didion, from “The Year of Magical Thinking”

On March 4, I was lobbying for clean energy in Springfield. I was there with 700 people ... unthinkable today. It is amazing how life can change in just a few weeks ... even a few days.

The crowd was full of new faces, fresh voices, and young hearts, who filled the capitol’s rotunda and halls as we met with state legislators to persuade them to pass the Clean Energy Jobs Act. This legislation would not only put our state on a path to 100 percent clean energy by 2050 but also would eliminate fossil fuels from our energy grid by 2030, electrify the mass transit system across the state and make sure the “victims” of the already deteriorating coal industry were the polluters themselves, not the people in the communities they left behind, communities that have existed in a false safety net of one-industry towns, subjected to toxic pollution for decades.

But today, victim means something different, and so many more. Today, we are sheltering at home, remaining distant to protect each other. It has given us time to think about what we value, time to worry about our security, time to perform heroic acts of kindness — like making a trip to the grocery store for our neighbor who is at higher risk for COVID-19 than we are.

And during this time, my mind has returned repeatedly to that day in Springfield, to the high school and college students. They were bold. They were knowledgeable. They were angry. They wanted more than legislation. They wanted their future back. What they brought to the capital was more than facts and figures; they brought their dreams — to raise a family, to breathe clean air and drink clean water, to live their lives in a world without yearly droughts and floods. And sitting quietly today, fearing how bad it could all get as COVID-19 moves onward, I think I may have finally understood them. Now, we all want our future back.

I was humbled that day by the determination of those young people, and now I am committed to fighting on. Yes, I remain a champion for the environment. Yes, I will work every day for serious action to mitigate climate change, for my own health and health of my community and the entire planet. But most of all, I will fight — when life as we know it now is changing before our eyes — for these young people. Because we living in this present time are also the future, as connected to those who will come after us as we are to each other, which is why we are responsible now, why we sacrifice now through physical distancing, why we must fight on for their sakes. To save the future is to save ourselves.

Toni Oplt

Chair, Metro East Green Alliance

Sierra Club