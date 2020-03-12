Environmentalists are in denial about nuclear power

letter to editor stock image

A home solar water heater makes a lot of sense for a working guy, so I checked it out. Unfortunately, my roof shape does not catch the sun angle of incidence. The solar panels have to be erected on brackets like a signboard to catch the sun’s angle. So I think perhaps on-demand hot water is better. Solar-generated electricity sometimes does not fit.

The cries for net-zero CO2 (carbon dioxide) emissions by 2050 is a possibility in the world using today’s technology. But a greater explanation is needed. Considering accumulation since the Industrial Revolution, the atmosphere must be cleaned of existing CO2. I heard a trillion tons must be removed from the atmosphere. The atmosphere will have to be pulled into compressors to remove carbon dioxide to get any temperature reduction. Thus, the problem becomes far more complicated and not merely a matter of carbon dioxide emissions.

Renewable energy, currently wind and solar electricity, are not sufficient. The conundrum is every energy source has a carbon footprint. Even renewables require energy and chemicals to transport and process raw materials into solar and wind generators. Recognize, then, both wind and solar generators themselves require much energy to mine and pulverize to extract rare earth metals. Both require lithium storage batteries to store electricity when the sun doesn’t shine and wind doesn’t blow. Moreover, silicon dioxide sand must be mined and pulverized to get a purified silicon to manufacture solar cells. Currently neither wind nor solar last more than 10 years and must be replaced.

So for many years into the future, fossil fuels will be used to generate the electricity needed for renewable energy machinery. It is reported that need is 100 trillion megawatts of electrical generation, where currently only a couple trillion megawatts exist worldwide. The crux of the matter: since it takes energy to remove carbon and carbon is released making energy, being low-carbon is not good enough. The only possibility to achieve enough clean energy to accomplish that need is nuclear energy. Nuclear is zero carbon release, yet most environmentalists refuse to recognize it is the only carbon-free energy source. Environmentalists refuse to accept today’s nuclear reactors will recycle the spent fuel rods with no radioactive wastes. And nuclear plants can be located so weather disasters and earthquakes cannot cause release of radiation.

So this is a standoff until both sides compromise that there will be many years of incremental transitioning. But not from installing solar and wind alone because they can never provide the electrical energy the world needs.

Ron Jones

Alton