Establishment torches Gabbard campaign

There is one candidate running for president who is beholden to no one and has the experience, honesty, and integrity to unite this country and bring about needed change.There is one candidate who has introduced legislation to combat climate change.

There is one candidate who has stated big insurance and big pharma will not have a seat at the table.

There is one candidate who is pointing out we are spending $4 billion per month in Afghanistan for no good reason, and wants to bring both our troops and those dollars home.This is also the only candidate CNN is not including in its town hall series, thus preventing exposure.It is also hard to make the debate stage with the Democratic National Committee’s criteria when poll questions are asked and this candidate, at times, is not among the choices.

This candidate was the rising star of the Democratic Party until she pointed out the corruption within the party and stepped down from her DNC post because it was the right thing to do. This candidate is running a grassroots and small donor campaign, proving she will only owe accountability to the electorate.

This candidate also realized the impeachment attempt would fail because Republicans will vote along party lines. Trump can then claim he was exonerated, thus galvanizing his base. She introduced a censure resolution that likely would have passed and prevented any claim of innocence.

It was ignored by the Democratic leaders in Congress.My definition of insanity is doing the same thing that did not work before and expecting different results.

Do yourself a favor. Visit her Twitter page or website. See the real person and not the media portrayal.

Her name is Tulsi Gabbard.

Jeff Salzman

Oshkosh, Wisc.