Terry Dossett

Mother’s Day will soon be upon us and in a variety of ways, some being sincere, some insincere, most of us will be remembering our mothers in different ways, whether they are still with us or deceased.

Everybody has a mother. Some mothers are fantastic, while, unfortunately, others can be anything but fantastic. And even though one can never deny one’s mother’s identity, unlike their father’s, everybody has one.

The mothers who are to be fondly remembered for their many motherly actions are the ones who tended to us when we suffered from measles or mumps, who repaired our scratched and bruised knees, our lumps on our heads, and even our bruised and broken dreams and aspirations.Evidence of excellent mothers can be seen in all strata of society, but specifically in the heartfelt actions of mothers of disabled children, those suffering from not only physical short-term trauma, but also chronic long-term and mental frailties.

Through years of observing parents whose children are benefiting from their membership in the William BeDell ARC (Achievement and Resource Center, formerly Madison County Association for Retarded Citizens) the true loving goodness and caring qualities of mothers (and, indeed, fathers as well) are shining through.

But the loving and caregiving of one such mother has been made evident more and more clear as of late.

She is the mother of an older daughter, now 47, and perfectly healthy, and a son, 45, with an insidiously cruel and debilitating disease that leaves him unable to sit up, much less feed himself, groom himself, speak plainly and distinctly, and otherwise fend for himself in any way.

To keep his oxygen at acceptable levels, he has tubes feeding into his tracheostomy. Because he is ultra-susceptible to pneumonia from food and drink aspirating into his lungs, he has a feeding tube in his stomach to make sure he receives proper nutrition.

He has a pump in his abdomen administering the proper medicines into his spine intended to suppress his spasticity; other medications are administered through his feeding tube to suppress seizures.

Through all his trials and difficulties, he has been encouraged by his mother to keep his faith and try to accept his lot in life; that there are others out there who are in worse shape than he and that God loves him and has a place waiting for him. His Father’s Mansion has many rooms.She has never wavered and has never blamed anyone nor anything for the condition of her son. Never a complaint. Never a “why me?” All through the many times he has been hospitalized, she had been by his side all day and all night. She never seems to grow tired or exhibit exhaustion inherent with those of possibly weaker character.

She also never gloats about what she has done to keep her son alive. Indeed, when complimented by friends and family for the care of her son, her modesty will not allow her to exhibit anything but her humility.

And as much as she considers her son to be a gift from God, she also never exhibits the “martyr syndrome,” saying the reason she is so faithful to her son is that he is her son; no further explanation necessary.

On Aug. 30 this summer, we will have been married 50 years. She, too, is a gift from God.

