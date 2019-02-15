Everything is awesome ... again

Mary at the Movies

“The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” builds upon the original, both literally and figuratively. It’s a sequel that was easily worth the five-year wait.

The plot picks up right where the last film left off. Emmet (Chris Pratt), Lucy (Elizabeth Banks), Batman (Will Arnett) and their friends must fend off an invading force of Lego Duplo from outer space. The action only gets more hectic from there.

To avoid spoilers, more plot details won’t be mentioned here. However, it does a brilliant job at subverting expectations. The jokes aim high and hit their mark with amazing precision. The film relishes in its references and fourth wall-breaking jokes and pulls it off exceptionally.

The animation style is still brilliant and distinctive. The animators lean even further into the movement capabilities of Lego toys and use it with hilarious results.

This is one of those rare situations where the sequel is actually far superior, which is truly saying something, because the first film was so great. The sequel manages to be funnier and have a greater emotional impact than the first.

The movie works across the board for all ages. It builds an amazing layer on top of the first film and is easily worth the price of admission. This is a must-see film of 2019.

“The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” is playing at AMC Edwardsville 12, AMC Classic Eastgate 6, Granite City Cinema and Jerseyville Stadium Theater.

