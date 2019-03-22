Expanding health savings accounts

A health savings account (HSA) is a bank account in which annual contributions can only be used for paying medical expenses, such as outpatient testing, treatment, and medical visits — but not health insurance premiums. Contributions can be made by an employer, an individual, a relative, or even an acquaintance. HSAs must be paired with a qualified high-deductible insurance policy, which is much less expensive than low-deductible insurance.

The annual allowable contribution to the HSA, the insurance policy minimum deductible, and the maximum out-of-pocket expense are defined by federal law, and the amounts change annually. Unspent funds roll over and gain compound interest annually. Contributions, compound interest, and withdrawals for medical care are all pre-tax. The insurance policy pays for expenses above the policy’s deductible. HSAs preserve patients’ choices and become part of a person’s estate.

HSAs, passed into law in 2003, have grown faster than IRAs, 401K plans, or managed care, and now cover more than 20 million people. However, exchange plans set “minimum deductibles” so high that only one-fifth of existing HSA plans can meet requirements. The same can be said of maximum out-of-pocket expenses.

Several studies show HSAs change patients’ behavior and encourage better patient care through better compliance with outpatient testing, medication, and treatment programs. Resulting decreased hospitalization markedly reduces overall health care cost.

Congress should allow HSA contributions to be doubled; allow HSAs to fund high-deductible health insurance policies for both private and Medicaid patients; and modify federal requirements to allow more HSAs to be eligible for ObamaCare programs.

