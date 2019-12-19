Expanding Social Security field office hours

Buchheit

Beginning on Jan. 8, field offices will remain open until 4 p.m. Wednesdays, with typical field office hours from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can locate the closest field office to you using our field office locator.

In another move to improve service to the public, Commissioner Saul announced in his Open Letter to the Public at www.socialsecurity.gov/agency/coss-message.html that the agency is hiring 1,100 front-line employees to provide service on the agency’s National 800 Number and in its processing centers. The agency is bringing on board 100 new processing center employees and approximately 500 new teleservice representatives for the 800 number. An additional 500 hires for the 800 number will occur later in 2020.

“Improving service is my top priority. Increasing full public service hours at our nationwide network of more than 1,200 field offices is the right thing to do and will provide additional access,” Commissioner Saul said. "The additional hiring of National 800 Number and processing center employees is an important step in the right direction to greatly improve the service we provide.”

While we continue to improve both the access to and the experience with our services, it is important to note that most Social Security services do not require the public to take time to visit an office. People may create a my Social Security account, a personalized online service, at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.

Through their personal my Social Security account, people can check personal information and conduct business with Social Security. If they already receive Social Security benefits, they can start or change direct deposit online, and if they need proof of their benefits, they can print or download a current Benefit Verification Letter from their account.

People not yet receiving benefits can use their online account to get a personalized Social Security Statement, which provides earnings history information as well as estimates of future benefits. Currently, residents in 40 states and the District of Columbia may request a replacement Social Security card online if they meet certain requirements. The portal also includes a retirement calculator and links to information about other online services, such as applications for retirement, disability, and Medicare benefits.

Many Social Security services are also conveniently available by dialing our toll-free number, 1-800-772-1213. People who are deaf or hard of hearing may call our TTY number, 1-800-325-0778.

Small businesses and Social Security

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, the 28.8 million small businesses in the United States represent 99.7 percent of all U.S. businesses and employ 56.8 million people.

Running a small business can be a 24-7 endeavor. Managing employees, inventory, scheduling, services, and marketing can be challenging. If you are a small business owner or you work for one, we can help make your life easier with our suite of services. Our services allow you to file W-2/W-2Cs online and verify your employees’ names and Social Security numbers against our records.

If you run a business, make us your first stop at www.socialsecurity.gov/employer. It will save you valuable time when you need information on W-2s, electronic filing, and verifying Social Security numbers. Small business owners can also take advantage of our Business Services Online at www.socialsecurity.gov/bso/bsowelcome.htm. You must register to use this free service, which also offers fast, free, and secure online W-2 filing options to CPAs, enrolled agents, and individuals who process W-2s and W-2Cs.

This publication provides more information about electronic wage reporting www.socialsecurity.gov/pubs/EN-05-10034.pdf.

This new year, see what you can do online at socialsecurity.gov

Are you looking for new ways to save time this new year? Social Security offers many of its services online by signing up for a secure my Social Security account.

Once you create an account, you can review your work history and see an estimate of your future Social Security benefits. We recently made several enhancements and introduced new features to my Social Security. With your personal my Social Security account, you can also:

Estimate future benefits with a Retirement Calculator that allows you to compare different retirement dates and include future earnings estimates (NEW)

Request a replacement Social Security card

Check the status of your Social Security application

If you already receive benefits, you can:

Get a benefit verification or proof of income letter

Set up or change direct deposit

Change your address

Request a replacement Social Security or Medicare card

Get a Social Security 1099 form (SSA-1099)

Opt out of certain mailed notices (NEW)

The Message Center is a secure, convenient portal where you can receive secure, sensitive communications. The Message Center now allows you to opt out of receiving some mailed notices. You can now choose to receive the annual cost-of-living adjustments and the income-related monthly adjustment amount online. Unless you opt out of receiving notices by mail that are available online, you will receive both mailed and online notices.

All of these features can help you save time by doing business with us online. Create a my Social Security account today at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.

We also offer many other online resources at www.socialsecurity.gov/onlineservices. Let friends and family know they can access them from the comfort of their home or office and on the go from their mobile phone.

Beware of Social Security scams

Scammers go to great lengths to trick you out of your personal information. We want to help you protect your information by helping you recognize a Social Security imposter.

There’s a widespread telephone scam involving callers claiming they’re from Social Security. The caller ID may even show a government number. These callers may tell you there’s a problem with your Social Security number. They may also threaten to arrest you unless you pay a fine or fee using gift cards, pre-paid debit cards, a wire transfer, or cash. That call is not from us.

If you receive a suspicious call from someone alleging to be from Social Security, please:

Hang up right away.

Never give your personal information, money, or retail gift cards.

Report the scam at oig.ssa.gov/ to Social Security’s law enforcement team at the Office of the Inspector General.

Social Security will not:

Threaten you.

Tell you that your Social Security Number has been suspended.

Call you to demand an immediate payment.

Ask you for credit or debit card numbers over the phone.

Require a specific means of debt repayment, like a prepaid debit card, a retail gift card, or cash.

Demand that you pay a Social Security debt without the ability to appeal the amount you owe.

Promise a Social Security benefit approval, or increase, in exchange for information or money.

Request personal or financial information through email, text messages, or social media.

Social Security will:

Sometimes call you to confirm you filed for a claim or to discuss other ongoing business you have with them.

Mail you a letter if there is a problem.

Mail you a letter if you need to submit payments that will have detailed information about options to make payments and the ability to appeal the decision.

Use emails, text messages, and social media to provide general information (not personal or financial information) on its programs and services if you have signed up to receive these messages.

Please share this information with your family and friends.

Making wise choices when a representative payee manages your money

Some of the millions of people who get monthly Social Security or Supplemental Security Income benefits need help managing this money. A person assigned to help you manage your monthly benefits is called a representative payee. We may decide you need a representative payee if we receive information that indicates you need help to manage your money. We try to select someone who knows you and wants to help you. Your representative payee should be someone who you trust, who sees you often, and who clearly understands your needs.

A representative payee receives your monthly benefits on your behalf and must use the money to pay for your current needs. Eligible costs include:

housing and utilities;

food;

medical and dental expenses;

personal care items;

clothing; and

rehabilitation expenses (if you’re disabled).

If there is someone you want to be your representative payee, tell a Social Security representative, and they will consider your request. Social service agencies, nursing homes, or other organizations are also qualified to be your representative payee. Ask them to contact us.

If you receive a decision that you are appointed a representative payee and don’t agree that you need one, or if you want a different representative payee, write to us within 60 days to appeal that decision.

If you can’t manage your finances, someone else can help. If you have a trusted friend or family member who can be your representative payee, this publication at www.socialsecurity.gov/pubs/EN-05-10076.pdf will provide more information on our representative payee rules.

Questions

General

Question: Is it illegal to laminate your Social Security card?

Answer: No, it is not illegal, but we discourage it. It’s best not to laminate your card. Laminated cards make it difficult — sometimes even impossible — to detect important security features and an employer may refuse to accept them. The Social Security Act requires the commissioner of Social Security to issue cards that cannot be counterfeited. We incorporate many features that protect the card’s integrity. They include highly specialized paper and printing techniques, some of which are invisible to the naked eye. Keep your Social Security card in a safe place with your other important papers. Do not carry it with you. Learn more at www.socialsecurity.gov.

Question: How do I schedule, reschedule, or cancel an appointment with Social Security?

Answer: For many things, you don’t need an appointment to transact business with Social Security. For example, you don’t need an appointment to file for benefits or appeal a disability decision. You can file for the following benefits online at www.socialsecurity.gov:

Retirement;

Medicare;

Spouses; and

Disability.

If you don’t want to apply for benefits online, or if you need to speak to us for any other reason, you can schedule, reschedule, or cancel an appointment by:

Calling us at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday; or

Contacting your local Social Security office.

Retirement

Question: I served in the military, and I’ll receive a military pension when I retire. Will that affect my Social Security benefits?

Answer: You can get both Social Security retirement benefits and military retirement at the same time. Generally, we don’t reduce your Social Security benefits because of your military benefits. When you’re ready to apply for Social Security retirement benefits, go to www.socialsecurity.gov/applyonline. This is the fastest and easiest way to apply. For your convenience, you can always save your progress during your application and complete it later. We thank you for your military service!

Question: I know that Social Security’s full retirement age is gradually rising to 67. But does this mean the “early” retirement age will also go up by two years, from age 62 to 64?

Answer: No. While it is true that under current law the full retirement age is gradually rising from 65 to 67, the “early” retirement age remains at 62. Keep in mind, however, that taking early retirement reduces your benefit amount. For more information about Social Security benefits, visit www.socialsecurity.gov/planners/retire.

Disability

Question: What is the earliest age that I can receive Social Security disability benefits?

Answer: There is no minimum age as long as you meet the Social Security definition of disabled and you have sufficient work to qualify for benefits. To qualify for disability benefits, you must have worked under Social Security long enough to earn the required number of work credits and some of the work must be recent. You can earn up to a maximum of four work credits each year. The number of work credits you need for disability benefits depends on the age you become disabled. For example, if you are under age 24, you may qualify with as little as six credits of coverage. But people disabled at age 31 or older generally need between 20 and 40 credits to qualify, and some of the work must have been recent. For example, you may need to have worked five out of the past 10 years. Learn more at www.socialsecurity.gov/disability.

Question: I’m getting ready to start filling out my disability benefits application online, but I’m concerned I will need to stop before I can finish it. Can I stop before completing the application and come back to finish it later? If so, how do I return to my online application to finish it when I have all the information I need?

Answer: Applying for disability is a multi-step process that may take one to two hours to complete, depending on your situation. You can save your application as you go. This allows you to come back and finish later.

When you start your application, you will receive a “Re-entry Number.” You will need this number to return to your application to complete it. You can go back to the online application at www.socialsecurity.gov/disabilityonline. After you’re finished and have submitted your application, we’ll contact you with any updates or questions we may have about your information. Sign up for or log in to your personal my Social Security account to check your application status at www.socialsecurity.gov/signin.

Supplemental Security Income

Question: I know you need to have limited resources to receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI). But what is considered a resource?

Answer: Resources are things you own that you can use for support. They include cash, real estate, personal belongings, bank accounts, stocks, and bonds. To be eligible for SSI a person must have no more than $2,000 in countable resources. A married couple must have no more than $3,000 in countable resources. If you own resources over the SSI limit, you may be able to get SSI benefits while trying to sell the resources. Not all of your resources count toward the SSI resource limit. For example:

The home you live in and the land it's on do not count.

Your personal effects and household goods do not count.

Life insurance policies may not count, depending on their value.

Your car usually does not count.

Burial plots for you and members of your immediate family do not count.

Up to $1,500 in burial funds for you and up to $1,500 in burial funds for your spouse may not count.

If you are blind or have a disability, some items may not count if you plan to use them to work or earn extra income.

You may also wish to read our material on "resources" in the booklet, Understanding SSI at www.socialsecurity.gov/ssi/text-understanding-ssi.htm.

Question: My daughter gets SSI benefits. I just got married. Does my spouse’s income affect my daughter’s payment as a stepparent?

Answer: Yes. A stepparent’s income and resources count as long as the stepparent lives in the home. Some income does not count, such as Department of Veterans Affairs’ pensions, foster care payments for an ineligible child, and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families. Additionally, excludible resources such as a home and a single vehicle used for transportation do not count. For more information, visit www.socialsecurity.gov/ssi/spotlights/spot-deeming.htm.

Medicare

Question: I’m 65, not ready to retire, but I want to apply for my Medicare coverage. How can I do that?

Answer: The easiest and most convenient way is to apply online. Use our online application to sign up for Medicare. It takes less than 10 minutes. In most cases, once your application is submitted electronically, you’re done. There are no forms to sign and usually no documentation is required. Social Security will process your application and contact you if we need more information. You’ll receive your Medicare card in the mail. It’s convenient, quick, and easy. There’s no need to drive to a local Social Security office or wait for an appointment with a Social Security representative. Get started today at www.socialsecurity.gov/benefits/medicare.

Question: I didn’t enroll in Medicare Part B back when my Part A started a few years ago. Can I enroll now?

Answer: It depends. The general enrollment period for Medicare Part B, medical insurance, begins January 1 and runs through March 31. Keep in mind that although there is no monthly premium for Medicare Part A, there will be a premium for your Medicare Part B. In most cases, that premium goes up each 12-month period you were eligible for it and elected not to enroll. If you are covered by a group healthcare plan based on your employment or the employment of a spouse, you may qualify for a special enrollment. Special enrollments may be processed at any point during the year, but require proof of coverage. To find out more about Medicare, visit www.medicare.gov or www.ssa.gov/benefits/medicare/.

Betsy Buchheit is a Social Security district manager in Alton.