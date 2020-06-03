Eyes on the pies

In southeast Madison County, you’ll find this chain pizza restaurant that is a staple in this community.

What makes this pizza franchise unique is it’s the only one in the entire state. While pizza is the main attraction, they offer plenty more, with wings, salads, sandwiches and pasta.

You can’t miss it coming into town; it sits right along the main drag. A huge paved parking lot wraps around the square building, with plenty of room for patrons.

Enter through a vestibule onto a tan tile floor. Once inside, go to the counter to order. Two large menu boards sit on the counter to make for easy ordering. Directly in front of the counter is a salad bar and pizza buffet, available during certain times. A fountain soda area sits along the wall behind the buffet station, with bathrooms wrapping around behind it.

Dark carpeting fills the main dining area. Booths line both walls, with a partition in the middle of the room. There are high wooden tables to the left and a line of smaller wooden tables through the middle of the room. Another room continues into the back of the building, with more tables and booths. A small wall separates the front dining area from the back.

Windows line both sides of the whole dining room with light-colored blinds covering them all.

I visited with a friend and we decided to order one of their signature pies. We got a large original crust pizza with sweet red sauce, sausage, mushrooms and black olives.

This is just a classic pizza joint. The crust is super doughy and rich in taste, not dried-out at all. It was heaping with fresh toppings and the sauce was so rich and sweet in taste, driving the flavor.

I added grated Parmesan cheese and black pepper to make the flavor pop. To wash it all down, I grabbed a Ski soda — a staple in these parts.

My friend was also satisfied with the pizza. This was his first time here. I’ve been a frequent visitor for years whenever I visit this town.

They get pretty creative here, with six signature sauces available: a spicy red sauce, barbecue, garlic basil and olive oil, to name a few. Tack on extra cheese for good measure, too. There are a plethora of meat and veggie toppings.

The wings portion of the menu includes options like a Memphis dry rub, lemon pepper and Thai sweet chili. Pastas like the chicken Alfredo bake and the Italian meat bake are intriguing choices.

Order a calzone ring or create your own lasagna with all the same ingredient choices as the pizzas. There are also several lasagna sauce options, like Alfredo and a mixture of red and white sauce, that stand out.

Finish off your experience with cinnamon sticks, a freshly baked cookie or a cinnaboli.

This is a great family spot to have a big gathering or appease the kids with the great options. You won’t be disappointed.

Any idea of the name of this pizza place in southeastern Madison County? Find the answer on the Classifieds pages.

Overall - four stars

Cleanliness - four and a half stars

Service - three and a half stars

Food - four stars

Price - $$

ANSWER: Mazzio’s Italian Eatery, 2683 Northtown Way in Highland

