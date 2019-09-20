I’m about to hit a milestone birthday. On Tuesday, I turn the BIG 5-0.

Does this officially mean I’m old? I guess that depends on who you’re asking. I don’t think of myself as old, but to my son … that may be another story.

Perception of age is subjective. There are milestone birthdays that bring big changes in our lives — at 16, you get to drive; 18 to vote; 21, you’re legal to drink. After that, it’s just about moving into a new decade.

But 50, it represents the Great Divide, a sharp line between young and old and how we are crossing into the next phase in life. We’ve officially lived half a century.

When you’re about to turn 50, there is a sense of trepidation as you enter new territory. You are no longer at the beginning of your life’s journey, but rather starting the “second half,” of course that’s if you’re set on living to 100.

I don’t really think about my age or getting older. The women in my family were never afraid of their next “number,” or at least they never showed it.

When we are young, it is impossible to imagine being 50. It’s just too far off in the distance. Anyone older than 30 was considered ancient.

We need to remember whatever our age, we will always be younger or older than someone else. I have friends in all age groups and I feel it keeps me in check with where I’m at in life and to recognize being older doesn’t mean I’m old.

In the book “Facing The Fifties,” author Peter A. O’Connor says it takes people five years to admit they are in fact in their 50s! You’re halfway through the decade before you start to face it.

I know I’m turning 50, but not quite sure how I will face it once I’m there.

I feel it’s going to a be a time for rejuvenation with a sense of purpose. I get excited about the changes that will come, not just the ones I choose to make, but even the unexpected ones.

I keep a positive attitude on the inevitability of aging. Let’s be real, you are either getting older or you are dead. Personally I prefer the first option and to live every day with gratitude for the wondrous gift of life.

