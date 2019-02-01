Facing the future

Airline travel is about to get a lot easier. Or weirder, depending on how you look at it.

Atlanta’s Hartsfield Jackson International Airport is about to unveil technology to make it easier to check in and board your flight. It will use newly developed facial recognition computer technology. This will essentially replace the ID, and more importantly the fake ID. And it never forgets a face. Literally.

The technology uses biometrics to determine your identity from your face. And this from a country which has repeatedly rejected the metric system.

In the future, when you pull up to the airport after a long night of drinking, a computer will scan your face to make sure you can remember who you are and what city you are in. It allows you to check in with your luggage and go through the TSA screening without having to dip into your wallet for the ID which isn’t there because you left it at the bar the previous night with your credit card. It uses face recognition and has a real live elephant as a backup in case the computer goes down. Elephants never forget anything.

The bugs will have to be worked out, such as how to handle a case of identical twins and triplets. And they’ll have to figure out what to do if, say, Siamese twins want to board and one of them is on the no-fly list.

Serial killers, escaped convicts, spies and those on the FBI’s most-wanted list are understandably hostile to the new technology, and predictably the American Civil Liberties Union is doing everything it can to protect them. But law enforcement would like to win them over on the new ID system by offering them an automatic plea bargain and a toaster oven when the computer arrests them.

If the software thinks you are using a fake passport, for example, they will ask you to name your birthplace even though the question isn’t fair, since you were probably too young to remember at the time.

The technology even has a way of finding out if you’ve been lying about your age or cheating on your spouse or your taxes. However, poker players have been able to crash the software by bluffing their way past it. And it will have to figure out how to handle the Hollywood crowd who visit their plastic surgeons more than their hairdressers and psychiatrists.

The new technology is a reflection of the modern world where your face will replace your credit card, passport, driver’s license and will be embraced by all and used for everything. Except, of course for voting, because the left will then decry it as a form of discrimination and claim it is an unreliable technology.

And it’s not the only new technology out there. Airports are also using thermal cameras which detect your facial temperature and can determine if you are running a fever or extremely angry over the long wait times and rude treatment at security. This technology is sure to prove revolutionary. The TSA proudly claims it never forgets a face. But in my case, I’m sure it will be happy to make an exception.

