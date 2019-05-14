Fair tax is state’s best hope for the future

letter to editor stock image

As longtime residents of Edwardsville, we worry for the future of our community. Our schools are underfunded, our roads and bridges are in disrepair, and critical services we all rely on are at risk of another round of devastating cuts. Illinois needs to act fast to get back on the right track.

That’s why we need a fair tax, and why we urge our representative, Katie Stuart, to support Gov. (J.B.) Pritzker’s fair tax plan. It’s what’s right for the citizens of Illinois.

The fair tax is the best option Illinois has to put the years of fiscal irresponsibility and budget woes behind us and move forward. It will bring much-needed revenue into our state, all while ensuring 97 percent of Illinoisans see no increase in their income taxes.

By making the wealthy finally pay their fair share, Illinois will be able to invest further in our schools, help put state pensions back on track, and prevent the increase in property tax and other taxes if this fails.

I hope we can count on Katie Stuart to support a fair tax in Springfield in the coming weeks. The well-being of working and middle-class Illinoisans is on the line.

Ron and Cynthia Overby

Edwardsville