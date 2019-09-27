Field of food dreams

This farm-to-table restaurant in northwestern Madison County that opened in 2018 sits off the beaten path with an unassuming presence, but don’t let that downplay its awesomeness.

It features a big parking lot right next to the road for plenty of patrons, and it’s a standalone business next to an open field. Luckily it’s not far from the interstate, so it’s easy to find.

The first thing you see is the green metal roof on the main building and the monster enclosed patio next to it. There are plenty of spots for hungry customers there. The patio has a huge bar in the middle and tables encompassing it, with large fans available to help out on hot days.

Once inside, I could feel the homey atmosphere and was intrigued by the chic country design.

The hostess station is the first thing you encounter. The main room features wooden floors and is anchored by a large bar in the middle. There are booths and tables along the outside of the room.

My dining companion and I were seated in the dining room to the left of the restaurant. This separate room features dark carpeting, brick walls, a small fireplace and tons of tables with a few booths. The tables are all hand-painted with different art designs. There’s lots of old country and farm decor throughout the restaurant, too. There’s even a sign touting the place as farm-to-table, which I definitely applaud.

Getting your mitts on a menu will reveal the upscale fare. It’s obvious they take pride in culinary creativity and quality. There are lunch, dinner and brunch menus, along with specials. We ordered from the lunch menu.

I started my experience with an appetizer and ordered a work of food art — smoked pork belly. It started with balsamic vinegar on the plate, topped with cheddar grits, the smoked pork belly, arugula salad and pickled red onions. There was a lot going on with this dish visually, let alone taste-wise.

There were many levels to this complex dish. The pork belly was so tender and juicy, it practically melted in my mouth. The creaminess of the cheesy grits were a great companion for the fatty pork. I also loved the salty addition of the balsamic sauce and the bitterness of the pickled onions. The arugula offered a little earthiness and crunch to the whole experience.

It was a phenomenal starter and with its complex qualities, I’d call it a destination dish.

It set the bar high for my main course. I chose a brisket horseshoe for that distinction. It featured toasted bread swimming in French fries, shredded brisket and a housemade creamy white pepper jack queso.

The fries were the star of this dish and there was a plethora of them. The brisket was hidden under the pile of fries and super tender with a slight sweetness, but a little too salty for my taste. The fries were thick cut with the skin on and seasoned with a little sweetness to them, too. Add in the creaminess of the queso and the sweet flavor of the whole concoction was a welcome surprise.

There was also plenty for leftovers and it was good the second time around.

My friend ordered a chicken Parmesan sandwich, which was served on toasted bread with breaded chicken, Parmesan and fresh mozzarella cheeses and topped with marinara sauce. It was a big sandwich, but he devoured every bite and raved about its rich flavors.

Other intriguing items on the menus include burnt-end quesadillas and nachos, grilled shrimp salad, a Cuban sandwich, a Korean BBQ brisket sandwich, brisket mac and cheese, taco and pizza options and dinner entrées like seared sea scallops, filet mignon and ribeye.

Brunch is served from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays and is $14 for adults and $6 for children ages 5-12.

It gets pricey here, but paying for quality and culinary creativity can be worth it.

Overall - four and a half stars

Cleanliness - five stars

Service - four stars

Food - four and a half stars

Price - $$$

Any idea of the name of this newer farm-to-table restaurant in northwestern Madison County? Scroll down to see if you’re correct.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

ANSWER: Bakers & Hale, 7120 Montclaire Ave. in Godfrey