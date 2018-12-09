Financial issues with Madison County Historical Museum

letter to editor stock image

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is Report to the People No. 70 by Philip W. Chapman, County Board District 3 representative.

The purpose of this report is to provide information and to aid in government transparency.

Committee assignments: On Dec. 3, I attended the meeting to approve new committee assignments. I will serve as chairman of the Tax Cycle Committee, and as member of Executive, Facilities, Health, Judiciary, Planning and Development, and Transportation committees.

Madison County Historical Museum: I voted to cut museum funding by $80,000 so the budget would balance and so we would not have to raise your tax levy. FACTOID: Of the 50 counties funding historical museums, Madison County ranks first with $273,293 which is over four times the second-highest amount of McClean County, which spends only $65,708. (Source: Belleville News-Democrat, Dec. 4, 2018) Maintaining our history is important. However, experts estimate $2.2 million to repair the museum. By signed agreement, it is the Madison County Historical Society Board’s responsibility to ensure funding for repairs and staff costs.

Facilities: I met with facilities Director Rob Schmidt on Dec. 7. For 18 months, I’ve called for a comprehensive use plan for buildings and properties. We discussed prioritizing badly needed repairs due to a lack of preventive maintenance by a previous administration. FACTOID: To repair the Wood River Facility (old hospital), it will cost the county an estimated $20 million. Following repairs, the building would be worth $1 million. QUESTION: Sound good?

Judiciary: I attended Dec 7. Previously, through the auspices of Chief Judge (David) Hylla and his staff and (County Board) Chairman (Kurt) Prenzler's staff we determined an upgrade to the Detention Center would be the most cost-effective way to complete the mission. This will cost approximately $900,000 vs. an estimated $7-8.5 million for a new building. The new recently added courtroom provided in Detention Center dead space works great while creating no added burden to the Sheriff’s Office to provide security. This bipartisan effort I helped spearhead is providing enviable results.

Finance: I’ve been moved from Finance to assist in the Health and Facilities committees. I leave with a feeling of accomplishment. For two years I’ve insisted on a balanced budget without raising your tax levy. I helped cut $4.5 million of unnecessary spending from the budget.

Tax Cycle Committee: We’ll be working to have the new predictable fee schedule ready by March 2019. Treasurer Chris Slusser reports disbursements are ahead of schedule and changes in the investment portfolio lead to three times the interest money of his predecessor.

Respectfully submitted,

Philip W. Chapman

County Board District 3