Financial Literacy Month, a perfect time to plan for your future

Buchheit

April is Financial Literacy Month, a month focused on educating people about the importance of planning for a secure financial future. Social Security is a vital part of any financial plan, and we have online tools to help you understand your potential Social Security benefits and how they fit into your financial plans.

You should periodically review your Social Security Statement through your personal my Social Security account at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount. Your Statement is an easy-to-read record of your earnings that determine your future benefits. You’ll want to verify that your recorded earnings are correct as they affect the amount you could receive. Your Statement also provides a summary of the estimated benefits you and your family could receive, including potential retirement, disability, and survivors benefits. The online Statement is paired with an interactive Retirement Calculator that allows you to run additional benefit estimate scenarios comparing how different future earnings and retirement benefit start dates affect your benefit amount.

Start focusing on your financial literacy today. Log in to your my Social Security account and view your Statement. If you don’t have an account, create one at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.

Beware of calls claiming there’s a problem with your Social Security number or account

Social Security and its Office of the Inspector General continue to receive reports about fraudulent phone calls from people claiming to be Social Security employees. These scammers try to trick people into providing personal information or money, and often threaten their victims with arrest. Don’t be fooled.

Our employees will never threaten you for information or promise a benefit in exchange for personal information or money. Real Social Security employees also will not:

Tell you that your Social Security number has been suspended.

Contact you to demand an immediate payment.

Ask you for credit or debit card numbers over the phone.

Require a specific means of debt repayment, like a prepaid debit card, a retail gift card, or cash.

Demand that you pay a Social Security debt without the ability to appeal the amount you owe.

Promise a Social Security benefit approval, or increase, in exchange for information or money.

If you receive a suspicious call or are unsure of the identity of someone who claims to be from Social Security:

Hang up.

Do not give money or personal information.

Report the scam to our Office of the Inspector General at oig.ssa.gov.

Stay informed with Social Security’s top five social media pages

We strive to keep you informed with accurate and helpful information. In addition to information we provide on our website at www.ssa.gov, we also engage regularly on social media. We invite you to read our posts and share items of interest with your family and friends.

You can subscribe to our blog, Social Security Matters. We post up-to-date columns about programs, policy, current topics, and new online services. Read more and subscribe at blog.socialsecurity.gov.

You can follow us on Facebook and repost our articles at www.facebook.com/socialsecurity.

We have a number of informative videos on YouTube. Our diverse collection of videos covers online services, applying for retirement and disability benefits, Social Security scams, and much more. We offer some of our videos in Spanish as well. You can view and easily share our videos at www.youtube.com/SocialSecurity.

You can join our many Twitter followers at www.twitter.com/socialsecurity. There, we announce new my Social Security features and other service or program changes.

Our newest social media outlet is our Instagram account. We share stories and resources that can help you and your loved ones. Check out our Instagram page at www.instagram.com/SocialSecurity.

Connect with us on social media to learn helpful information. Follow along and share our pages with a friend, neighbor, or loved one today. Take a look at all our social media channels at www.socialsecurity.gov/socialmedia.

How to change your name on your Social Security card

A Social Security number is important because you need it to work, collect Social Security benefits, and receive certain government services. The information on your Social Security card must always be up to date and correct.

If you legally change your name because of marriage, divorce, court order, or any other reason, you must tell us right away so you can get a corrected card. You cannot apply to change your name online.To update your Social Security card, you need to:

Show the required documents, including proof of your identity. Sometimes you may also need to prove your current U.S. citizenship or lawful noncitizen status. See what documents you need at www.socialsecurity.gov/ssnumber/ss5doc.htm. Under the heading, “Type of Card,” select “Corrected” for a list of the documents you need.

Fill out and print the Application for a Social Security Card at www.socialsecurity.gov/forms/ss-5.pdf.

Take or mail your application and documents to your local Social Security office. You can use our field office locator at www.socialsecurity.gov/locator

For complete instructions, visit our web page at www.socialsecurity.gov/ssnumber. You can also read the publication Your Social Security Number and Card at www.socialsecurity.gov/pubs/EN-05-10002.pdf.

Remember, never keep your Social Security card in your wallet or purse. Keep it in a safe place to avoid identity theft.

On the go? You can still use Social Security online when traveling

Social Security is here for you when you travel, whether you’re in the United States or overseas. Our online services page at www.socialsecurity.gov/onlineservices provides you a wide variety of self-service options you can use on your phone, tablet, or computer.

Through our online services, you can:

Apply for Social Security retirement, disability, and Medicare benefits.

Get your Social Security Statement.

Request a replacement Social Security card.

Appeal a decision.

Find out if you qualify for benefits.

Do you receive Social Security benefits or Medicare? If so, you can create or log in to your personal my Social Security account to:

Get your benefit verification letter for Social Security, Medicare, and Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

Check your information and benefit amount.

Change your address and telephone number.

Start or change your direct deposit.

Request a replacement Medicare card.

Get a replacement SSA-1099 or SSA-1042S for tax season.

Report your wages if you work and receive disability benefits or SSI.

Create a personal my Social Security account today at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount to take advantage of these easy-to-use features. Also, share our online services page with family and friends who need this important information.

Questions and answers

General

Question: My spouse died recently and my neighbor said my children and I might be eligible for survivors benefits. Don’t I have to be retirement age to receive benefits?

Answer: No. As a survivor, you can receive benefits at any age if you are caring for a child who is receiving Social Security benefits and who is under age 16. Your children are eligible for survivors benefits through Social Security up to age 19 if they are unmarried and attending elementary or secondary school full time. Keep in mind that you are still subject to the annual earnings limit if you are working. If you are not caring for minor children, you would need to wait until age 60 (age 50 if disabled) to collect survivors benefits. For more information about survivors benefits, read our publication Survivors Benefits at www.socialsecurity.gov/pubs.

Question: I'm expecting a baby this June. What do I need to do to get a Social Security number for my baby?

Answer: Apply for a number at the hospital when you apply for your baby's birth certificate. The state agency that issues birth certificates will share your child's information with us and we will mail the Social Security card to you. You can learn more about the Social Security number and card by reading our online publication Social Security Numbers for Children, available at www.socialsecurity.gov/pubs.

Retirement

Question: What is the average Social Security retirement payment that a person receives each month?

Answer: The average monthly Social Security benefit for a retired worker in 2020 is $1,503 (up from $1,479 in 2019). The average monthly Social Security benefit for a disabled worker in 2020 is $1,258 (up from $1,238 in 2019). As a reminder, eligibility for retirement benefits still requires 40 credits (usually about 10 years of work).

Question: I am receiving Social Security retirement benefits and I recently went back to work. Do I have to pay Social Security (FICA) taxes on my income?

Answer: Yes. By law, your employer must withhold FICA taxes from your paycheck. Although you are retired, you do receive credit for those new earnings. Each year Social Security automatically credits the new earnings and, if your new earnings are higher than in any earlier year used to calculate your current benefit, your monthly benefit could increase. For more information, visit www.socialsecurity.gov or call us at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778).

Disability

Question: I applied for disability benefits, but was denied. I’d like to appeal. Can I do it online?

Answer: Yes. In fact, the best way to file a Social Security appeal is online. Our online appeal process is convenient and secure. Just go to www.socialsecurity.gov/disability/appeal to appeal the decision. For people who don’t have access to the internet, you can call us at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) to schedule an appointment to visit your local Social Security office to file your appeal.

Question: How does Social Security decide if I am disabled?

Answer: For an adult to be considered disabled, Social Security must determine that you are unable to do the work you did before and that, based on your age, education, and work experience, you are unable to adjust to any other work that exists in significant numbers in the national economy. Also, your disability must last or be expected to last for at least one year or to result in death. Social Security pays for total disability only. No benefits are payable for partial disability or short-term disability (less than a year). For more information, read our publication, Disability Benefits, at www.socialsecurity.gov/pubs.

Supplemental Security Income

Question: I have been receiving my Supplemental Security Income (SSI) by direct deposit for years, but I need to change my bank account. How can I do that?

Answer: For SSI benefits, you can complete changes in direct deposit by calling or visiting your local field office. You may also call 1-800-722-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. For more information regarding direct deposit, please visit www.socialsecurity.gov/deposit.

Question: My 15-year-old sister has been blind since birth. I think she should apply for Supplemental Security Income (SSI), but my parents think because she's a minor, they're responsible for her and she won't qualify. Who is right?

Answer: To qualify for SSI, an individual must meet certain income and resource limits. Since your sister is a minor, some of your parents' income and resources will determine whether your sister is eligible for SSI. Once your sister turns 18, their income and resources won’t be considered when deciding her eligibility and payment amount. Tell your parents they can check at any Social Security office to see if your sister qualifies. To learn more, visit www.socialsecurity.gov or call us at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778).

Medicare

Question: I recently retired and am approaching the age when I can start receiving Medicare. What is the monthly premium for Medicare Part B?

Answer: In 2020, the standard Medicare Part B premium for medical insurance is currently $144.60 per month. Some people with higher incomes must pay a higher monthly premium for their Medicare coverage. You can get details at www.medicare.gov or by calling 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) (TTY 1-877-486-2048).

Question: I will rely on Medicare when I retire. Can you explain the different parts of Medicare?

Answer: The different parts of Medicare cover your specific needs. There are four parts, all of which work in tandem to deliver healthcare services:

Part A (hospital insurance): Helps pay for inpatient care in a hospital or skilled nursing facility (following a hospital stay), some home health care, and hospice care.

Part B (medical insurance): Helps pay for doctors services and many other medical services and supplies that hospital insurance doesn’t cover.

Part C (Medicare Advantage plans): If you have Medicare Parts A and B, you can join a Medicare Advantage plan. Private companies offer Medicare Advantage plans, which are approved by Medicare. These plans generally help you pay the medical costs not covered by Medicare Part A and B.

Part D (prescription drug coverage): Helps pay for medications doctors prescribe for treatment.

Betsy Buchheit is Social Security district manager in Alton.