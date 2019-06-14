Finding your logical, not biological, family

Since the 1978 release of his first serial novel in the 9-volume “Tales of the City,” Armistead Maupin has procured a fierce cult following for his ability to evoke the feel of San Francisco during one of the most important eras in the city’s history.

On a larger scale, his books also pulled the curtain back on a variety of alternative lifestyles and underground communities, something to which many people living in the Bible Belt had not yet been exposed.

Originally (and controversially) turned into a miniseries and aired on PBS in 1994, two sequel adaptations followed on Showtime, “More Tales of the City” (1998) and “Further Tales of the City” (2001), chronicling the events of the first three books. Now, Netflix has revived the series with “Armistead Maupin’s Tales of the City,” in what could be considered part sequel/part reboot.

With this new incarnation, taking place approximately 2010(ish), the feel is definitely different than the first three, which covered a 1976-1981 timeline. Transsexual landlady Anna Madrigal (an always brilliant Olympia Dukakis) has tended to the residents of 28 Barbary Lane for decades, referring to her tenants as “her children,” including the vulnerable Michael (Murray Bartlett), promiscuous womanizer Brian (a returning Paul Gross), and Mary Ann, a naive Midwesterner dropped into a strange new world celebrating the fruits of the sexual revolution.

Laura Linney perfected that role throughout the original series run, and now returns after nearly 20 years, just as Mary Ann returns to San Francisco after more than two decades away. Linney’s portrayal this time is, like the show itself, vastly different. Gone is the wide-eyed, always well-meaning Ohio girl ... she has been replaced by a slightly scheming and jaded woman of contradictions, often trying to fit into a world to which she no longer relates and, honestly, no longer seems to want her.

In fact, this new San Francisco/Tales universe isn’t really too interested in any of the original characters so essential to the 1970s-1980s era for the first half of the 10-episode saga. The debauched Brian has been replaced by an awkward, self-conscious man of a certain age, no longer sure how to connect with a woman’s needs, while Michael seems almost desperate to latch onto his younger lover, Ben (Charlie Barnett), in an attempt to remain relevant among the city’s whirlwind metamorphosis following the AIDS plague and integration of queer culture into the mainstream.

The old guard truly does sometimes feel dated, and fans of the original series may initially be turned off. However, “Tales of the City” has always been a reflection of its time, and this new version actually emphasizes that continuity rather than contradictions. So much of the 1970s and 1980s seem out of date and out of place in this “new” San Francisco, and the veteran characters underscore that obsolescence.

And so, enter the “new kids,” a generation much more fluid in nearly every aspect — their views on life, their sexuality, their ability to adapt to an ever-changing world. Gone are the strict lines separating gay from straight, conservative from liberal. Gender identities and moral codes are examined, traded and challenged, and the younger and less-experienced cast (including trendsetting actors Jen Richards and Gracia along with Ellen Page, who turns in a career-defining performance) mostly rise to the challenge.

While creator Lauren Morelli (“Orange is the New Black”) and executive producer Alan Poul (“Six Feet Under”) remain faithful to Maupin’s overall vision, there are some missteps. Socialite-turned-revolutionary-turned-socialite DeDe Day (Barbara Garrick), survivor of Guyana, was always a fascinating study in evolution, but is underutilized this time as little more than a party pad hostess.

One of the most glaring omissions in this updated series is the iconic theme music, which was as much a resident of Barbary Lane as the tenants. In this new world, there is just no place for it — it has been pushed aside for a pop-infused techno and indie-folk soundtrack.

Some of the whimsy and tongue-in-cheek jocularity is also missing. Storylines involving encounters with Jim Jones and Rock Hudson have been replaced with how to afford the rent and whether to tell your adult daughter that she was adopted as an infant.

The tone is darker, more real ... some would argue a more accurate reflection of the new millennium compared to, say, 1979.

So is the new series flawed? Yes. Does it lack some of the charm and familiarity of the original? Yes. But it still rises above much of its contemporaries. Even when it is a tad preachy or too political, it nevertheless manages to draw viewers into Maupin’s world of mystery, of love, of acceptance ... whether they intended it to or not.

