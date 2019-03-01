Fit to be Thai’d

secret diner new logo

Thai food was on the radar for my latest stop, and I picked a pretty cool spot in central Madison County.

Drive down a main road through this community and you’ll find this restaurant in a strip of businesses with several other eating establishments. It sits down in kind of a valley with a two-level parking area. Spots are tight, but there are plenty of them. When you walk inside, you’ll first come to a counter in front of the kitchen and a hostess will direct you to your seat. The dining area, to the left of the counter, turns and continues to the back of the building.

It features dark tile floors with booths and tables. There are black tablecloths on the tables and small pindrop lighting over the booths. Asian art adorns the walls. It’s very dark: good for a quiet, intimate lunch or dinner.

I was excited once I got hold of a menu. There are plenty of Thai goodies to choose from. I decided to go with sweet chili wings and a bowl of boat noodle pho (pronounced fuh), a soup.

The wings were spun in a sweet, sticky chili sauce and had chunks of peanuts on them. They were accompanied with a slew of veggies on the side, including red and yellow tomatoes and cucumber. They were oh, so sweet and tender, but messy. I definitely recommend them if you stop here.

As for my pho, it came in a giant bowl with both a deep spoon and chopsticks. I am chopstick-challenged, so I used the spoon as my delivery tool.

The pho was chock full of scrumptious ingredients. It had both beef balls and sliced beef, cabbage, egg noodles, sprouts, green onions and cilantro in a broth.

The waitress asked what spice level I wanted between 1-5, and I chose 3 from her advice. That was a mistake. She said the 3 was medium heat, but I forgot a Thai medium is a little hotter from American medium.

It was so good, but I couldn’t eat it all because my mouth was on fire. Halfway through, my eyes were watering and my nose was running. It sucked, because the beef was really tender, the veggies were fresh, and the broth had a great taste.

It’s very much a comfort dish, but I recommend going with no more than a 2 on your visit.

My dining companion ordered the pad garlic sauce with chicken. It included carrots, onions, broccoli, mushrooms and water chestnuts in a special garlic sauce. She went with a 2 on the spice level and loved it.

There are good lunch specials here, including pad Thai, pad broccoli, red and green curry and Thai fried rice, to name a few. The apps have selections like fried spring rolls, pork or shrimp dumplings, Thai crab cakes and calamari rings.

There are also salads, soups, entrées, vegetarian, noodles and rice, Eastern classics, curry and seafood options on the menu.

Check out some bubble tea or fried bananas for dessert, too.

Overall - four stars

Cleanliness - four stars

Service - three and a half stars

Food - four stars

Price - $$

Any idea of the name of this Thai restaurant in central Madison County? Scroll down to see if you’re correct.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

ANSWER: Bann Thai, 4 Club Centre Court in Edwardsville