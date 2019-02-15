Food drive a success, thanks to many

Nameoki Township Assessor Tammy Hanfelder recently held her fifth annual Nameoki Township Assessor’s Senior Citizen Food Drive. With the help of the community, the food drive gathered enough canned goods and nonperishable items to help 19 Nameoki Township senior families. Each basket also included a turkey. All this was done with the help of Grigsby Intermediate School students and Principal Don Stratton. Special thanks to teachers Amy Sanvi and Holly Bladdick for organizing the event. This was the fifth consecutive year classrooms had a donation contest and gave the food collected to our drive.

Hanfelder would like to thank everyone who contributed to the event. Monetary donations were made by Nameoki trustees Eric Foster, Curt Edwards and Ernie Morris; Nameoki Township Highway Commissioner Charlie Luehmann; Chris Donohoo of The Donohoo Law Firm; Michelle McGrath, owner of Smokey Joe’s in Pontoon Beach; and residents Nick and Shelby Cohen and Stanley Karibian.

Other generous contributions were made by Doit and Sarah Perrigan, Beth Perrigan Howell, Angie Perrigan, the staff and customers of Doit’s Village Inn; Casey’s General Store in Pontoon Beach and the Casey’s General Store corporate office and residents Nick and Judy Modrusic. Special thanks to Ron Simpson and Toney “Too Tall” Gilley for all the donated time and money. Thank you to DJ, store manager of Foodland in Fairmont City.

Thank you to our two drop-off locations: Mayor Mike Pagano and his staff at the village of Pontoon Beach and Big T’s Fine Foods.

All donations were pooled together at the Nameoki Township Assessor’s office and boxes were assembled and delivered.

Tammy Hanfelder

Nameoki Township assessor