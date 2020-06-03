Former owners ask for continued support of newspaper

letter to editor stock image

This is a time of great turmoil and opportunity in our country and our community. We are experiencing the heartbreak of both a deadly pandemic and poisonous racism. We believe the b

An important part of being actively involved in improving the future of our community is having access to local news and information about local events, businesses and governments. Local media are a critical component of creating awareness, inspiring conversation and addressing community needs.

As you may know, we have owned Today’s AdVantage since 2013, when we purchased the publication from its founders, Jim Seibold and Sharon McRoy. Jim and Sharon poured their hearts and souls into this publication and created something that has become a very important resource to the community. Over the years, we’ve learned a lot about the region and the people who make things happen through our affiliation with this paper.

That’s why we wanted to let you know that we recently sold Today’s AdVantage to Eric McRoy, Sharon’s son and the paper’s publisher. Eric is a smart, experienced newspaper man, and he cares deeply about providing an important public service to the greater Alton region through Today’s AdVantage.

As we all work together to unify our community and protect the health and safety of ourselves and each other, we ask you to continue support to Today’s AdVantage with your readership and advertising. This support benefits local businesses, entrepreneurs, churches, charities and the greater southern Illinois region.

It’s been our honor and privilege to be a part of Today’s AdVantage.

Thank you,

Jayne & John Simmons