Freedom, religion and schools

In his recent letter to the editor, Ryan Hurt, a self-described “libertarian and Christian,” writes that he is “appalled to see people wanting their religious beliefs enforced in public schooling.” He further writes, “Religion has its place in the churches.”

As Christianity is the only religion associated with churches, the object of his concern would seem to be Christian belief being enforced. Later; he uses the word “taught.” While there may be advocates for that, his concern would appear to be a minor one, as God and Christianity have long ago been railroaded out of the educational system and it may be an understatement to say that the prospect of their return does not appear to be a clear and present danger. One person who is offended packs more punch than one hundred who are not.

We can agree that there is little to be gained by coercing people into honoring God with their lips when their heart is far from Him (see Isaiah 29:13), but that latter reality ought to be of greater concern than the one that Hurd expresses. Why is it that in this day and age, a mere hint of Christian belief in the school system is a constitutional crisis whereas a hundred or more years ago, it was not considered to be such? The answer, of course, is the nation is far less Christian than generations past.

The notion that this somehow doesn’t matter and freedom is the only thing worth preserving and how we exercise that freedom is inconsequential is a foolish one — and this will become more evident as time goes on.

Philip du Nard

Granite City