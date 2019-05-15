From the news desk: Heyen's silence speaks volumes

× Expand photo by Andrew Dobson

For nearly 50 minutes Tuesday night, a stream of public speakers asked David Heyen to resign. Heyen sat quietly, lips pursed, looking each speaker in the eye as he or she called into question his character, fitness to hold public office and even his past transgressions as a private citizen.

His silence in the face of uncomfortable criticisms was admirable. It’s his silence everywhere else that’s troubling.

Heyen remains the chairman of the Lewis and Clark Community College Board of Trustees after Tuesday’s meeting, which began with a Muslim solidarity rally outside the campus’ Trimpe Building and ran more than two hours after the lengthy public comment portion, saw him rebuff the calls for him to resign his post. An advisory action item on the agenda that would have asked him to step down — a request he could have refused without explanation — failed, with trustees Brenda Walker McCain, Robert L. Watson and Dwight Werts and student trustee April Tulgetske voting yes and Heyen, along with fellow trustees Julie Johnson, Charles Hanfelder and Kevin Rust, voting no.

The question stemmed from anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant views Heyen espoused on his personal Facebook account, which were brought to light in recent days. Heyen expressed beliefs that countries such as Iceland and Japan are free of terrorist attacks because they don’t have Muslims, and that “unvaccinated illegal alien kids” are responsible for the current measles outbreak in public schools, among others.

In response, Heyen has repeated a statement he gave to the media in the wake of the posts surfacing, including reading the statement at the outset of Tuesday’s meeting. He said he is “relatively new to the concept of social media” and that he shared the posts “in order to generate conversation about various topics.” Heyen also said the posts were not made in his official capacity as a trustee for the college.

Noticeably absent from his rhetoric is an actual apology, or a retraction of his words. On the contrary, after Tuesday’s meeting Heyen said the procession of concerned citizens had not changed his mind about resigning, and when pressed on why he hasn’t issued an apology or retraction, Heyen referenced the prepared statement.

In a move straight out of the playbook of politicians holding much higher public office than college trustee, Heyen has instead attempted to shift the blame for outrage over his insensitive views to his political opponents, who he says are trying to “distract the board” from asking tough questions.

Please.

Mr. Heyen, for a trustee of an institution of higher learning, you must think we’re dumb.

The issue has and will continue to be his ability to make decisions with the best interest of the college’s students, the religion and identity of some of whom he’s expressed open disdain toward, in mind. As trustee Robert L. Watson said Tuesday, it’s hard to imagine Heyen could just “flip a switch” and separate his stated personal views from his actions as Lewis and Clark board president.

The speakers at Tuesday’s meeting took different forms and delivered messages in different ways, if all with a central theme. Everyone in attendance who wanted to speak had the opportunity to make their voice heard.

It’s David Heyen’s turn to say something of substance. His silence to this point has been deafening.