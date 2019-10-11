Fry me a river

A trip to this community in western Madison County gave me a hankering for Mexican fare, especially a specific item here.

This place has been here for a while. It’s hard to miss, with a big paved parking lot out front. The restaurant sits right along a major intersection through town and has a plethora of other businesses near it to help draw in plenty of traffic. The name of the joint is prominently displayed outside.

You enter through a vestibule, where some specials are listed on the wall to help prepare you.

Once inside, it opens into a spacious dining area with a counter and host-hostess station at the front of it.

Concrete floors with a couple wooden tables in the middle of the room and large high-backed wooden booths lining both walls are featured in the dining area. If you walk straight back from the entrance there’s more seating in the back. A large table near the entrance also features a wall covered in pictures of patrons.

The separated dining room in the back has more booths and a small bar with chairs around it. There’s also an open kitchen and bathrooms situated near the back.

Myself and a dining companion visited during lunch hours recently and sat in the main, front dining room. There are several small TVs hanging on the walls for entertainment and a desert and Mexican theme to the decorations here.

We ponied up to one of the high-backed booths and were immediately served tortilla chips and salsa with our drink order taken. The menu is extensive, but fairly standard for a local Mexican restaurant. The one thing that stands out for me here is their version of the fried taco, which is the reason why I visited.

These house specialty fried tacos come in several purchasing options. I ordered them as a trio with a combination of rice and beans for $8.49, so it’s pretty cheap, too.

There is one feature to these classic tacos that always make me return for more. Served in a crispy, deep-fried flour tortilla, there’s a lining of beef and beans in the bottom of the shell, topped with shredded lettuce and cheese. It’s their use of cheeses here that makes it scrumptious to me. Shredded cheddar cheese is applied first and then topped off with a monstrous amount of grated Parmesan cheese.

The Parmesan is the driving flavor force of this masterpiece. It’s just a taste you don’t associate with Mexican fare and it works pristinely. I also love the crunch from the shell and the hearty flavor of the beef. It’s simple, yet amazing.

The Mexican rice and refried beans are a great sidekick, too. It’s a standard side for Mexican cuisine, but prepared well here.

My dining companion went with a quirky selection — the Pollo Popeye. This dish features grilled chicken breast topped with spinach and blanketed with a creamy queso cheese sauce. It comes with rice and a package of flour tortillas if you’d like it prepared as a fajita.

I pilfered a couple bites of this and it was excellent. The chicken was super tender, the spinach popped with flavor and the masterful sweetness of the queso brought it all together.

Just a quick summary of the monster menu; it offers fajitas, enchiladas, street tacos for just $1.99 each, appetizers, quesadillas, soup and salad, burritos, seafood, steak and entrée options.

If I could pry myself away from the fried tacos, the shrimp and scallops dish sounds yummy. It features grilled shrimp and scallops with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes served with rice and guacamole salad. The shrimp nachos on the apps menu with shrimp, onions, tomatoes and bell peppers over a bed of tortilla chips is also intriguing.

Alcohol is available here. From margaritas and other liquor options to beer choices, there’s a little bit for everyone. There is also a second location for this restaurant in Jersey County.

Overall - four stars

Cleanliness - three and a half stars

Service - three and a half stars

Food - four and a half stars

Price - $

Any idea of the name of this affordable Mexican joint in western Madison County? Scroll down to see if you’re correct.

ANSWER: Los Tres Amigos, 1822 Vaughn Road in Wood River