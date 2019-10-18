secret diner new logo

This new joint in western Madison County is all the buzz. It’s injecting new life into an old plaza and has gained popularity quickly since opening in July.

The plaza sits back from a major road and the bar and restaurant are situated on one end of the business strip. The enormous parking lot offers plenty of space for hungry customers. The restaurant itself has a plethora of room for patrons, too.

The bar and grill’s name is prominently displayed above the entrance. The front doors feature hockey sticks as handles. You’ll realize they like their sports here once you’re inside. There are Blues and Cardinals logos painted on windows separating two giant dining areas.

The left wall of the bar area features hockey jerseys of local high schools and youth programs framed and displayed. A high table in front of the horseshoe bar along the front wall features a glass top with a collection of hockey pucks displayed underneath.

Large windows offer a view into the large restaurant, which also features an open concrete floor. It gets quite loud in here with the layout and nothing to muffle the sounds.

The bar area has a ton of high tables and chairs, while there are more tall chairs around the bar. Several TVs hang on the walls, all featuring sports on my visit.

The second dining area is slightly more intimate, with lower tables and booths.

Between the bar in the other dining room is a short hallway that leads you to their monster patio, featuring another full service bar named The Dugout. There are tons more tables for customers, a small bandstand for live music and games like cornhole, giant Jenga and giant Connect Four available to play.

The Dugout is painted Cardinal red, so it’s easy to see the theme is hockey inside and baseball outside.

Featuring 62 beers here will assist in the fun, too. They also have plenty of liquor options.

The menu also has some pretty exciting stuff going on. With it being so new, there are plans to work in daily and happy hour specials, so it could be a work in progress. There is a pretty good base of food and it didn’t disappoint.

I visited with a friend during lunch hours and sat in the bar area. I started things with smoked Gouda cheese curds and then ordered the Philly flyer with French fries. My dining partner ordered a grilled chicken sandwich and fries.

The cheese curds arrived first. They were huge and beer-battered golden brown. The Gouda is mixed with mozzarella inside the shell and served with marinara sauce. The cheese was super creamy and gooey, but I would have liked a little more of the smoky flavor from the Gouda. It offered a rich flavor, which was satisfying.

The cheesesteak was a sight when it arrived. It was served on a big doughy hoagie bun, which was a great delivery option. It featured seasoned strips of certified Angus beef topped with grilled onions and peppers, firehouse cheese and beer cheese sauce.

The firehouse cheese provided a slight zing, but nothing overwhelmingly hot. The steak had a hearty flavor and was super tender. It was heaping with green peppers, too, which greatly overshadowed the onions. Taste-wise, it was a little sweet and spicy, which I liked.

The fries were very crispy and not overly salted, making for a good companion.

My friend’s grilled chicken sandwich was massive and topped with onion, lettuce, tomato and a feta aioli spread. He said it was tender and filling.

They like to have fun with the menu here, too, with names like the Don’t Give a Puck burger, the Pull my Pork pulled pork sandwich and the Merica, a take on a classic horseshoe.

The pickle burger with white cheddar, fried pickles and a dill aioli is interesting, as is the shroom burger with Swiss cheese, onions, sautéed mushrooms, fried portobello planks and a secret sauce.

Maybe the most intriguing is the pork shank, with an Osso Bucco pork shank grilled, then flash-fried and served over a bed of mashed potatoes and sautéed green beans.

There’s plenty more besides that, too.

Overall - four and a half stars

Cleanliness - five stars

Service - four stars

Food - four stars

Price - $$$

Any idea of the name of this new bar and restaurant in western Madison County? Check out the puzzle solutions in Classifieds to see if you’re correct.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

ANSWER: J.J. Thermo’s Bar and Grill, 17 Eastgate Plaza in East Alton