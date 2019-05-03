Gathering of the math-letes: Part 2

Nadja Kapetanovich

Last week I wrote about how some students prepared for the Alton District Math Competition. This week I will tell you a lot more information. I got all of this from Lori Davis, an Alton School District secretary who coordinated the math competition.

Ms. Davis told me there were approximately 248 students from fourth grade to eighth grade who participated in the math competition. The first-place winners in teams and individuals are:

Fourth grade: Individual, Julian Eaken; team, Logan Bromaghim, Luke Gallivan, Zack Kautz, Ben Hilgert

Fifth grade: Individual, Nathaniel Rich; team, Hayden Laplant, Nathaniel Rich, Anna Larsen, Gabi Hughes

Sixth grade: Individual, Aaron Preston Humm; team, Trenton Hyman, Gabriel Futhey, Aaron Preston Humm, Noah Butler

Seventh grade: Individual, Khalilia Spitz; team, Ryan Postlewait, Nathan Bartlett, Jason Brown, Alaina Laslie

Eighth grade: Individual, Kalib McEuen; team, Jackson Clayton, Donald Holliday, Wesley Patridge, Ryan Cates

Ms. Davis shared that they had four Alton High School teachers help out at the competition this year: Brett Hentze, Dave Dresch, Jess Dresch, and Laura Lauschke. They also have junior and senior AHS students from the calculus classes help.

When I asked for any special fact to tell you, Ms. Davis shared, “AHS has been holding the annual math competition for about 20 years and it is a great tradition to celebrate academics, especially math. The AHS teachers love seeing how kids are excited to compete in math!”

