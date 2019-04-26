Gathering of the math-letes

Nadja Kapetanovich

On April 13, rather early in the morning, hundreds of kids gathered at Alton High School. Was it a carnival? Was it a concert? Was there free pizza? Nope! It was a HUGE math competition!

Kids from fourth grade to eighth grade all gathered to compete in a very hard math contest. Only a few people won. We all had a bunch of fun and we learned a whole lot in the process. Today, you will learn what it takes to be in and to excel in the District Math Competition.

To prepare for this event, my team went to practices every Wednesday to get ready. We worked in teams and by ourselves to try and solve the difficult math problems we needed to be able to do for the test. It was a very fun process to be able to work with a team of super smart students.

I would love to tell you how it feels to be a winner! But unfortunately, I can’t do that, so I just interviewed two students who actually had that experience.

First, I interviewed Kalib McEuen,who won first place for the entire eighth grade (and has won every year since fifth grade). He told me that he prepared by going to the practices and working on last year’s tests to see what he can improve on. He also explained that his favorite thing about the competition is the awards. I asked if math was his favorite subject, and he told me that science is his very favorite, but math is a close second. Some other activities he enjoys are playing on his Xbox, Debate Club and Science Olympiad.

I also interviewed Aaron Preston Humm, who won first place for sixth grade. (He is another repeat winner, since he also took first in both fourth and fifth grades). Aaron Preston said winning feels great and humbling. He told me that he didn’t really do any extra preparation, but he said, “I do go to seventh-grade math, so I know that helps out.” Aaron Preston also informed me that he enjoys the individual test most, and he looks forward to taking it every year. I asked if math is his favorite subject, and he told me that it has been since he was 2 years old.

“I have always enjoyed working with numbers and figuring out problems,” he said. Aaron Preston also enjoys playing sports.

I really appreciate that the Alton School District took the time to organize this huge competition, and I am very grateful that the students in the district have this opportunity. I am very happy for all of the students who won awards.

