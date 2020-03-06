Glad to go gray

Recently I ran into someone I hadn’t seen in a while. The first thing the person said to me was, “Oh, you’re letting your hair go gray?”

It wasn’t a question, but rather a backhanded compliment. I didn’t care what she thought. I made the decision when I turned 50 that I was comfortable letting nature do its thing and allow the gray to shine through.

I know it’s not a decision many women my age will make, but I’m actually OK with it. Part of who I am is because of my hair. I’m a naturally curly girl and going gray just enhances it.

When I was young, I was teased and tormented for it. Why? I believe it’s because mother didn’t know what to do with it. She has straight and short hair, so she kept mine like hers and combed it out because it’s how she wore it.

The thing every girl with curls knows is you don’t comb it. It turns to frizz if you do. There weren’t any women around me to teach me how to take care of my natural locks.

Throughout school my hair looked more like a Brillo pad than the ringlet curls I have now. It wasn’t until I got older than I came to embrace what God gave me.

For both girls and women, hair is important. As they say, it’s our “crowning glory.” Hair symbolizes femininity, health and personality and can tell people a lot about you. After all, our hair is the crown we never take off — so we’d better make sure it’s looking preened, polished and gorgeous at all times.

Great hair is an instant confidence boost. If you’re having a gorgeous hair day, you feel on top of your game. What happens when you have a bad hair day? It affects your whole day.

“A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life,” Coco Chanel once said. She’s right. Our hair is often what people notice first about us and if we do something different, it’s noticed.

When a woman changes her hair — the cut, color or style — it speaks volumes about the woman and what’s about to happen.

Even the Bible brings up hair:

Corinthians 11:15 — But for a woman, if her hair is abundant, it is a glory to her; for her hair is given to her for a covering.

Proverbs 16:31 — Gray hair is a crown of glory; it is gained in a righteous life.

It’s for this reason I proudly wear my gray hair. No matter what someone says — I’ve earned it!

