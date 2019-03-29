Godfrey Firefighters IAFF backs Springman for trustee

letter to editor stock image

The Godfrey Firefighters IAFF (International Association of Fire Fighters) Local 1692 supports current village of Godfrey Board of Trustees member Joseph Springman III for re-election to the village Board of Trustees.

His commitment to public safety has been demonstrated in several ways during his tenure. He is a strong proponent of the village of Godfrey providing financial assistance to the Godfrey Fire Protection District for a new fire engine. He has helped the fire department by repairing a station generator and correcting electrical issues at the fire stations. Mr. Springman has even donated a Zoll ResQPUMP CPR device, which has helped us save lives of the residents and visitors of our community. In addition to public safety, he also supports infrastructure improvements, attracting new businesses to the area, and improving the overall appearance and beautification of Godfrey. For these reasons, we support him for re-election as a fair and diversely thinking asset to the village of Godfrey.

Godfrey Firefighters IAFF Local 1692

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter