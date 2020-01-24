Godfrey Lions Club disbands after six decades of service

letter to editor stock image

It is with much sadness and a heavy heart that Godfrey Lions Club is officially folding.

It had been a vibrant club for 60 years. The few remaining and all past members wish to thank the surrounding community for many years of support (and also to Dr. James Lieber for providing eye exams and glasses to those in need).

Through our fundraisers, we were proud to support local charities as well as some scholarships to students. Our motto is “We serve,” and we truly hope that we did that.

Our emblem shows two lion faces, looking left and right, which simply meant one face looked to the future, toward challenges and things to be accomplished. The other face is looking back at the accomplishments in the past. In the center of the emblem is a large “L,” which stands for “Law-Liberty-Labor-Love.”

We may no longer have a Godfrey club, but Lionism still flourishes throughout the world as well as locally, still serving its communities.

Heidi Todd

Godfrey Lions Club