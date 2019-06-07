Godzilla: king of disappointment

Mary at the Movies

Unfortunately, Godzilla’s latest effort is bogged down with a convoluted and bloated plot filled with mediocre monster battles and not much else.

“Godzilla: King of the Monsters” is the third reboot in the Legendary Entertainment realm in recent years, following “Godzilla” (2014) and “Kong: Skull Island” (2017).

Put as simply as possible, the plot follows a secret agency, Monarch, that specializes in giant monster research. They are attempting to stop a war between monsters that involves Godzilla, Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah.

This plot sounds simple but is actually one of the worst aspects of this movie. There are way too many plot points, which makes the story hard to follow and prevents any passion to be developed for the main characters because of so much meandering. This is disappointing because the film boasts an all-star cast, including Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Ken Watanabe, Thomas Middleditch, David Strathairn, Sally Hawkins, and O’Shea Jackson.

It is proof that star power is not enough to save a poorly written film.

The movie manages to be a slight improvement over the 2014 film and a major downgrade at the same time. The monster combat scenes are breathtaking, exhilarating and more abundant. This would seem to resolve the issue the first film had; it left much to be desired in terms of those battles.

However, this is where the greatest sin is committed. These spectacular fights are ruined because they are interrupted for advancement of human plot points — the film cuts away from these fights numerous times to show what the human characters are doing. This really damages the flow of the film, and it’s really frustrating to be enthralled in these beautiful brawls only for the camera to transition to something less interesting and more tedious.

The soundtrack and visual effects are easily the best aspects of this flick. The music is intense, energetic and gets viewers pumped for action. The visuals could easily be some of the best effects of 2019.

In summary, some may enjoy the monster battles if one can look past the plot. If that can be achieved, then a decent time at the theater might happen. But ultimately, this is an offensive abomination to Godzilla fanatics and likely a waste of time for casual viewers. Time would be better spent watching the original 1954 film or a more recent Japanese Godzilla film, like “Shin Godzilla” (2016).

“Godzilla: King of the Monsters” is playing at AMC Edwardsville 12, AMC Classic Eastgate 6, Granite City Cinema and Jerseyville Stadium Theater.

2 stars, rated PG-13

