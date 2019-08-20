“Good Boys”

Rated R

3 stars

If your thing is a movie with plenty of language, alcohol and sex toys, “Good Boys” is the one for you ... you just might be too young to get in.

More than a decade ago, Gene Stupnitsky and Lee Eisenberg earned an Emmy nomination for best writing on the hit show “The Office.” This summer, they reunited to create a film about three sixth-graders finding out how hard it is to grow up. It’s a film that has “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” “Stand By Me,” and “Risky Business” all rolled up into one immature but irresistible package.

The story follows Max (Jacob Tremblay), Lucas (Keith L. Williams) and Thor (Brady Noon) as best friends, also known as the Beanbag Boys. The inexperienced trio is invited to a kissing party, to their delight and panic. After looking at porn and trying to kiss a CPR dummy to “prepare,” the three decide to spy on a boy and girl next door using a drone.

This sets off a manic chain of events including ditching school, winding up with stolen drugs, being hunted by teenage girls (Molly Gordon and Midori Francis), stealing alcohol and crossing a busy interstate.

Tremblay, coming off performances from top movies such as “Room” and “Wonder,” was outstanding as Max, who is the main focus of much of the film as he tries to win his dream girl, Brixlee (Millie Davis).

It’s a very funny coming-of-age film and the three main characters had great chemistry, showing everyone that no matter how tough life is, they will always be Beanbag Boys for life.

There are also some touching moments, such as Lucas coming to terms with his parents’ divorce. Great timing also helps with both the laughs and the tears.

For me, the film could have been better if it didn’t delve quite so deeply into f-bombs and raunchiness. Director Stupinsky and producer Eisenberg did a fine job creating a story about children acting like adults, but be warned, it does cross some lines.

Preteens who plan to go to this film should bring their parents, view it with caution and laugh like crazy.

And don’t skip school.

“Good Boys” is playing at AMC Edwardsville Showplace and AMC Classic Eastgate 6.

