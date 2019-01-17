Government shutdown is a travesty

letter to editor stock image

This shutdown shows the absurdity of both houses of Congress. Both are more concerned about their “image” than doing the job they are sent to Washington to do. The Dems in the House all have the same talking point: “Open the government and we’ll negotiate.” Sens. (Lindsey) Graham and (Chris) Coons plead, “Open the government; give us two to three weeks to negotiate a deal.”

My question to all: what is keeping you from negotiating a deal today, tomorrow, yesterday? Look no further than (Rep. Nancy) Pelosi and (Sen. Chuck) Schumer. Perhaps they should spend more time working on a deal than stepping in front of a camera every chance they get. Need advice? Look no further than (President Ronald) Reagan in 1986. The Dems promised action on the border; he’s still waiting.

John Culiberk

Granite City