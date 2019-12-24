Grandson’s “truly first Christmas”

Send your letters to fredpollard@advantagenews.com

We all know why the babies’ first Christmas, birthdays, holidays, and celebrations are such a big deal. But that’s more for the adults than the kids.

The babies’ second Christmas is really their truly first Christmas. It’s the first Christmas they realize something different is going on. They notice the holiday decorations. They sense the excitement. They understand they are getting presents. They are old enough to grab, hold, and unwrap presents. They are able to play with their toys (and the boxes) on their own.

Derrick D. Richardson

Alton