Gratitude for a great generation

As a Matter of Faith

I am writing this on Nov. 11, Veterans Day. It is a humbling day for me, because I never served in our military. My relatives did serve, and served honorably. One was at Corregidor, survived the Bataan Death March, and spent the duration in a Japanese prison camp. Another was an Army engineer, was in the Battle of the Bulge, and helped build the first bridge across the Rhine River. Their names are listed in the World War II museum in New Orleans.

I thank God for them and all the men and women who served through the years.

I thank God for the Greatest Generation that grew up in the Great Depression, where people helped each other through those tough times. This shaped the character of that generation and strengthened our national backbone. That prepared them for the battles and sacrifices ahead.

Like Paul wrote, “We also rejoice in our suffering, because we know that suffering produces perseverance; perseverance, character; and character, hope. And hope does not disappoint us, because God has poured out His love into our hearts by the Holy Spirit, whom He has given us. (Romans 5:3-5 NIV)

Thank God for all who have served and persevered!

Arnie Saaf is a member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road.