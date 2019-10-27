Halloween’s violent past

Today, Halloween is a mixture of revelry, as both trick-or-treaters and adults are in costume with happy pumpkins and ghoulish skeletons for décor.

But a century ago, the holiday was more sinister — and violent.

Halloweens of the late 1800s and early 1900s were dominated by “pranks” that were better described as felonies and misdemeanors. Vandalism ruled the night as property was damaged and people were beaten.

The Halloween parades of today were unheard of then, as the first was held in Allentown, Pa. In 1921, Anoka, Minn., sponsored the first citywide Halloween party. By then, Halloween celebrations were more tame and more inclusive.

Early Halloweens were often marked by Irish immigrants as an evolution of All Saints Day. Lively social parties were common, as were pumpkin carvings and trick-or-treating. But there was a dark side, as ghosts and goblins came out at night, usually with bad intentions.

Halloween was cause for concern in Alton at the turn of the century, and police were busy all night. The situation was so dire that Alton law enforcement published notices in local papers, warning of the consequences of bad behavior.

A 1908 notice advised that “all persons caught or known to have committed any depredations will be prosecuted … special officers (will) be sworn in … to watch boys and others disposed to injure private property.”

Often, the warnings had little effect. The Telegraph reported the day after Halloween in 1910 that an Alton real estate office “was blocked up with several heavy boards thrown in front of the door and windows.” Across the city, “a large number of gates were torn off and fences jerked down by the Halloween vandals.”

Indeed, gates and fences were favorite targets.

“If any gates are loose, the owners had better remove them or tomorrow have the pleasure of hunting them.”

Halloween 1909 was quiet — relatively speaking — in some areas, with reports that “pranks were very scarce in East Alton … owing to the watchfulness of the marshal and extra police.” Still, “several fences were torn down, and one tool shed was upturned, in addition to a coal shed.” At the Goose Quill saloon in Wood River, a “box of carpenters tools was taken” and later found “in a pile of brush near the saloon.”

In Upper Alton in 1905, “a number of gates were torn off and wagons carted away from their owners.” Those pranks were tepid compared to others. The steps of one store were ripped off and moved to a nearby yard, with “a large number of boxes … piled up against the door of the store. Several standing signs in front of other stores were (also) taken away.”

At one home that year, a fire hydrant was “turned on in the front yard for several minutes, causing the entire place to be flooded.” At nearby Shurtleff College, one entire classroom “was moved on the lawn,” leaving “the instructor’s desk … fifty seats … a large number of books piled on desks and seats in the open air.” The bell of the college “was rung at intervals of fifteen minutes during the entire night.”

Four years earlier, Shurtleff pranksters removed every chair from the recitation rooms “and placed them on the flat roof of the library building. The dormitory halls were barricaded so securely that it made breakfast late.” Students were still forced to stand in the recitation rooms at 10 a.m. the next morning, for want of the chairs that remained on the roof.

Across town, “street crossings suffered the usual upturnings, and all loose boards, in fact most everything that could be moved, found itself in a new location.”

At the public school that year, the janitor “stayed in the school building to look after things,” but the situation turned violent when one male student “struck (him) on the side of the head with a slung shot,” a weight on a flexible handle. Assault and battery charges were later filed against the student.

While vandals ruled the night, many Alton residents opted for more dignified celebrations. In 1892, the Telegraph described Halloween parties “around the firesides of many households” where “merry groups of children laughed and popped chestnuts.” In other abodes, “bobbing for apples” and “lasses candy pulls” were the activities of choice.

At the C.A. Herb residence, “twenty young people met … dressed in fantastic costumes and masks … carriages, buggies and surreys were called into requisition to carry them around.” They ended up at the home of G.W. Dudley, “where they enjoyed good-old time Halloween games until long after the midnight chimes had sounded.”

Elsewhere, a group of local ladies “gave a masquerade party” with a “fine supper” that “indulged … up to a late hour. The lads and lasses had a fine time.”

It was certainly more pleasant than the alternative, which was common around the nation at Halloween. In 1904, a New Jersey man, “angered by his own children and a party of their friends … drew a revolver and fired three shots,” killing a 14-year-old boy. That night, a 27-year-old man in Michigan was killed and seven were wounded after “shot wounds … received during a Halloween lark.”

Also in 1904, a 16-year-old Ohio youth was “accidentally shot through the head … while engaged in Halloween pranks,” while a fight led to a young man’s death by gunfire “during the Halloween celebration” in Greensburg, Pa.

The violence led some cities to abolish Halloween celebrations, which eventually made their way back into national customs with the kinder, gentler revelry we know today.

Tom Emery is a freelance writer and historical researcher from Carlinville. He can be reached at (217) 710-8392 or ilcivilwar@yahoo.com.