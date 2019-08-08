Halloween hullabaloo

Geer Box

I knew I was in trouble when my Facebook friends began posting cute little memes of Will Farrell from “Elf” in late July alerting me that “five months from today will be CHRISTMAS!” (Hey, man: I play Santa Claus at the holidays, but I rock the beard all year round.)

Talk about early: There’s a proposal to move the celebration of Halloween from Oct. 31 to the Saturday nearest that date. It sounds noble; I wrote last year that, according to the National Safety Council, more children are struck and killed while trick-or-treating than at any other time of year.

A viral petition at Change.org urges President Trump to issue an executive order and make it the law of the land. The petition’s sponsor hopes to collect the required 75,000 signatures by press time. Between you and me, this would be by far the craziest thing he’s ever done.

There are as many reasons to oppose the idea as there are candies in the average trick-or-treater’s goodie bag. Halloween has its roots in the Gaelic celebration of Samhain, which marked the end of summer harvest and the beginning of the “dark days” leading into winter. My Irish ancestors lit bonfires and wore disguises, including jack o’lanterns, around (wait for it!) Oct. 31.

Similar rituals abound in pagan cultures, including fortune-telling, bobbing for apples, and begging for food. Yes, trick-or-treating. Pope Gregory III designated Nov. 1 as All Saints’ Day, creating the triduum of Halloween, All Saints Day, and All Souls’ Day, in which prayers are offered for the living and the dead. Moving Halloween would disrupt the calendars of more than a faithful few.

Even if Change.org collects 750,000,000 signatures, there isn’t a darn thing The Donald can do to move Halloween to Saturday. Halloween is NOT a federal holiday. Congress has recognized only six federal holidays since 1888. Given the government gridlock in Washington right now, I don’t see anyone adding a seventh any time soon.

Who needs legislation anyway? A growing number of communities, including those in our circulation area, already encourage weekend Halloween activities. Safer trick-or-treating? Many churches offer “trunk-or-treat” gatherings in their parking lots where ghosts and goblins can get their goodies from friendly spirits without pounding the pavement. From what I’ve seen, the givers have as much fun dressing up as the getters. And lose the darkness argument. Daylight Saving Time doesn’t end until the first Sunday in November. (This year, Halloween falls on Thursday.)

It’s not so much the little ones — or their parents — who want to change the Halloween schedule. The sponsor claims 51 percent of millennials favor the Saturday switch. As they claim, “Why cram it into two rushed evening weekday hours when it deserves a full day?” So what’s stopping millennials, or anyone else, from celebrating Halloween any time they please? Just ask your favorite bartender. Or your favorite cop.

Oh, and who’s the sponsor of this noble petition drive? The nonprofit Halloween and Costume Association. I’m not so sure about the nonprofit part, myself.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter