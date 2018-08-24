Meske

This summer has been a bit of a whirlwind in my world, personally and professionally. I had thought making the move from my beloved nearby hometown to Alton was going to be the most impactful event of my summer this year. But then President Trump came to town on July 26, and first daughter Ivanka returned to the area nearly two weeks later.

Many would say it’s like the circus came to town again. But as a member of the media, and the only news team with an actual physical presence in Granite City, the experience I had covering these two visits will forever have a lasting impression on me unlike any time I’ve ever been to the circus.

Putting all politics aside, I will always have the realization that I was once in the same room as the president of the United States. Me and POTUS, in the same room. Yes, there were about 500 other people there too, but still…!

POTUS may never be in as much awe of sharing the room with me, but I will always cherish the opportunity I was given to share the room with our nation’s leader — whether or not I agree with him on anything politically.

Professionally speaking, the observations of just how much President Trump dislikes the media were rampant and couldn’t be missed. If any of us were unclear about Trump’s dislike of us as members of the media, we left knowing it all too well after hearing the negative connotations of the “fake news” repeatedly interspersed throughout his remarks.

The setup of the room was actually the first indicator of the un-fondness, however. The camera pool was cramped, limited and potentially dangerous if balance was an issue. And the reporter corral was exactly that — reporters were literally corralled behind temporary fencing. The reporter area had been set up in the back and to the side of the room, completely separated from any stage or crowd views, deterring interaction with the otherwise invitation-only crowd.

I will remember hanging with POTUS as a positive, just as I will attending Ivanka Trump’s visit to Godfrey almost two weeks later.

What remains more striking in my memory from Ivanka’s visit is her genuine enthusiasm for the initiative she was there touting and the highly developed acumen she displayed throughout the dialogue. She really did know what she was talking about — and she positively engaged with the media.

The first daughter came to Lewis and Clark to promote the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act, signed by the president just days earlier. Having worked in workforce and economic development for a major part of my professional career, many of the words presented are ones that I myself have said and done for many years. Hearing this rebirth of such an important mission was like pouring fuel on a passionate flame that kindled inside me since before my first days on the job back in the late 1990s.

Yes, the memories I have of summer 2018 began with a monumental move that I noted as much harder even than when my husband and I moved 850 miles away, then back again. But as this summer ends, I think all of that will be forever Trumped by me, POTUS, and the first daughter hanging out together in the same room — something only a few hundred other people from around here might get to say.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter